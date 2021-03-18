Norco dives into first new branding in 57-year history

Consistency is key, and its served iconic Canadian brand Norco well. But, after 57 years, it is time for something new. Today, Norco launched its first major rebrand since the company’s founding in 1964.

And change is good. Norco’s been undergoing a bit of a renaissance in the past several years. With each of its new bike launches, the Canadian brand has pushed to the front, and forefront of modern mountain bike design. From high-pivot downhill and freeride bikes to progressive cross country race and trail whips, Norco hasn’t missed a beat lately.

Dirt First and inspired by B.C.

Norco is celebrating its recent successes with the rebrand. The new look reflects the Port Coquitlam bike company’s “Dirt First” ethos, inspired by the internationally renowned riding in British Columbia. With its latest mountain bikes – and many supported Canadian athletes – earning awards and accolades around the world, the brand itself is gaining an international reputation.

“Norco has evolved so much over the years, but three things have always been with us; the sense of excitement we get every time we ride bikes on dirt, the irreplaceable influence that being here in British Columbia has on what we do, and the freedom this gives us to do things the Norco way. These are things that continue to build us, and we wanted to bring them into focus,” explains Peter Falk, Norco VP of Marketing.

While the logo and website look different, the bikes and the brand’s Canadian roots are staying strong.

“This refreshed branding elevates the Norco brand to the level of innovative engineering and incredible passion for riding that makes our bikes what they are, setting the tone for the future of mountain biking in British Columbia and around the world,” said Falk. “It’s not a New Norco. It’s the best, most honest expression of who we actually are, and we’re so excited to make it real today!”

No Other Way

Every major rebranding has to have some kind of story about that. If you follow any of Norco’s many sponsored athletes, with numerous Canadian racers among them, you’ve seen hints of this story. “No Other Way” has appeared in posts around the web for the last week.

Norco’s new brand vision “embraces the connection every rider has with the ride itself through a visual and emotional language that will resonate with anyone who has ever gotten dirty on two wheels.” The new “No Other Way” brand video launches the re-branding campaign for the Canadian company. It sets the tone, focusing on that emotional connection between the rider and ride. It’s the basis for an ongoing content series you can expect to see roll out over the rest of the year.

Instead of focusing on the elite achievements of pro riders, many of whom, like Haley Smith, Henry Fitzgerald and Matt McDuff feature in the video, “No Other Way,” Norco says encourages every rider to explore and express their own connection to the ride.

Norco – No Other Way

If you’re not familiar with the brand, here’s the Tinder bio version of Norco’s history:

“Founded in 1964, Norco Bicycles is one of Canada’s most iconic mountain bike brands. Inspired by the mountains of British Columbia, their Dirt First philosophy ensures that every Norco bike has its origin in the supernatural landscape out their backdoor and is a product of an insatiable appetite for improvement. By imagining and creating solutions that make riding better – from innovative suspension and frame design to leading the charge in the electric era – Norco is a collection of passionate riders dedicated to putting everything they have into creating the best bikes for the riding they love.”

Directed By: Andre Nutini and Zach Rampen.

Cinematography: Andre Nutini, Liam Mullany, Harrison Mendel.

Edit: Zach Rampen.

Production: Absolute Cinema.

Colourist: Sam Gilling.

Sound Design: Keith White Audio.

Composer: Martin Dirkov.