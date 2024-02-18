OnlyFans signs its first Canadian mountain biker

Online platform OnlyFans is continuing to expand into athlete sponsorship with the addition of another mountain biker, and one with Canadian roots. The Quebec downhill and enduro racer Rachel Pageau announced she is joining OnlyFans and its growing roster of athletes.

Pageau will race across the Americas, starting at the Costa Rica Open this weekend, as well as continuing to race World Cup events when that season gets going for 2024.

2023 saw Pageau earn wins and podiums across the Downhill Southeast series and an extended podium at Canadian downhill national champs in Fernie. The Chicoutimi-born racer had less luck overseas, with a massive crash during Canadian Open DH on the new 1199 trail causing her to miss world championships.

Not everyone is a fan of OnlyFans

Pageau is part of a growing roster of athletes signed on to represent OnlyFans. As the platform expands its presence, it is providing support to athletes across a wide range of sports from motorsports to mountain biking. Lewis Buchanan was the first mountain biker to sign on to represent OnlyFans at the start of 2023.

That quickly earned Buchanan a ban on racing UCI events from cycling’s ever-conservative governing body. UCI argued Buchanan’s partnership with OnlyFans violated Article 1.1.089 of its regulations. That article states riders must not be associated with “tobacco, spirits, pornographic products or any other products that might damage the image of the UCI or the sport of cycling in general.” UCI argued that OnlyFans history as a platform which allows pornographic content put Buchanan on the wrong side of that law. He argued that such content is not the sole or primary or sole content on the platform.