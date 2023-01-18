OnlyFans signs its first pro mountain biker

In today’s most unexpected news, internet content subscription service platform OnlyFans has signed Lewis Buchanan, its first mountain bike athlete.

The platform is known primarily for explicit adult content and surged in popularity early in the pandemic. While adult content and mountain biking might not have much in common, OnlyFans is increasingly trying to go mainstream by distancing itself from its reputation as an adult content site. It even briefly tried to ban explicit content, before quickly reversing that decision. One way it OnlyFans is diversifying its content is by sponsoring athletes, artists and musicians.

Lewis Buchanan, Norco enduro racer and YouTube athlete, is the first mountain biker to sign with OnlyFans. Buchanan announced the new partnership on Instagram, adding that he would use the new platform to share tips (but just tips) on bike setup and insider action at mountain bike events he attends around the world.

Buchanan is the first mountain biker to sign with OnlyFans, but not the first athlete on two wheels. Logan Karnow, a U.S. dirtbike racer, recently partnered with the platform as well.

Until Karnow and Buchanan, OnlyFans was mostly focused on combat sports like boxing and mixed martial arts. Those sponsorships are working out well for OnlyFans, particularly boxer Ebanie Bridges who grabbed headlines around the world in December for showing up at a pre-fight weigh-in wearing OnlyFans-branded lingerie. Buchanan doesn’t seem to have any similarly suggestive plans, at least not yet.