Pittstop Racing expands and refreshes roster for 2024

Rolling into its second year of World Cup racing, Pittstop Racing is expanding. The Quebec-based team is adding two talented young racers to the roster for 2024.

The squad continues to be led by Laurie Arseneault, the current short track cross country national champion and a past under-23 national champion. Arseneault is one of the two original riders on the Pittstop Racing team.

Joining the team for 2024 are Marin Lowe and Mika Comaniuk, two first-year under-23 racers.

Marin Lowe is already a highly decorated athlete, including a silver medal at the 2023 mountain bike world championships in the junior women’s XCO. The B.C. athlete is also a junior national champion in cross country. In 2023, she moves up to race the under-23 category after racing her junior career with the Stimulus-Orbea squad.

Mika Comaniuk arrives at Pittstop racing with a series of Canada Cup XCO podiums as a junior. Over the fall, he added under-23 cyclocross successes with a win at Cyclocross Levis and an elite top 10 at Really Rad CX in the U.S.A.

The team will also be on new equipment in 2024, switching to Cervélo’s new ZFS-5 full suspension cross country bike.

Pittstop Racing Team started with Arseneault and Zorak Paillé in 2023. Paillé moves on to join Pivot Cycles-OTE for the new year.