Lift line luxury: POC and Dior collaborated for a $1,500 set of pads

For anyone complaining (with arguably solid grounds to do so) that mountain biking is getting too expensive, just be glad you’re not skiing. Swedish apparel and protective wear brand POC just collaborated with luxury brand Dior for a bougie version of its VPD Torso armour and it is, as you might expect, absurdly expensive.

For the $1,500, you can have your chest and back protection branded with the CD Diamond Dior look. That may be a small price to pay to look really, really, really ridiculously, good-looking in the lift line but it is a little bit more than the $280 POC’s VPD Torso usually sells for.

The VPD Toroso on POC’s snow and mountain bike sites are identical. So, if you do want to keep your luxury look going into bike park season, there’s nothing stopping you from showing up at Whistler in this Dior-branded bad boy.

Not just white, "ecru" Or yellow and pink

If that’s enough luxury, or you want something that won’t be hidden under a jacket while you are standing in the lift line, the VPD Torso by Dior and POC is part of a larger ski-wear ski capsule. The line also includes two sets of Dior-branded POC goggles, one in ecru with a grey lens and the other in yellow and pink. The Dior and POC goggles go for $1,100 each and are designed to fit with the Dior and POC ski helmet ($1,250).