Practice highlights from La Thuile Enduro World Series

Enduro World Series is back with another big double-header weekend of racing in La Thuile, Italy. After kicking the season off with two rounds in Val di Fassa, racers had one weekend to recover before diving back in in La Thuile.

It’s a track where Canada’s Jesse Melamed has found speed, finishing fourth there in 2018. The Rocky Mountain Race Face athlete already has one podium to his name this year, from last week in Val di Fassa.

Check out what the course looks like for this weekend’s La Thuile double-header below. Racing starts Thursday, July 8 with Round #3 of the Enduro World Series. The season keeps trucking with Round #4 at the same venue on Saturday and Sunday.

EWS La Thuile: Practice Raw

Enduro World Series format allows for a single practice run on each race stage one day ahead of the event. This is all riders get to figure out line choices before they have to race at full speed down the track the following day.

EWS La Thuile: Shakedown Raw

Before official practice day, riders were allowed into La Thuile Bike World to get a feel for the Italian tracks.