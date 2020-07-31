Preview SilverStar DH with Brett Rheeder and the Crankworx Summer Series AirDH course

Friday is the final day of Crankworx Summer Series racing at SilverStar mountain, and its a busy one. Racers are rushing to learn two new courses, and race them both before the weekend crowds arrive in Vernon.

First up is the SilverStar DH, a more traditional rough track. Then riders will have to turn around and get right back up the mountain for the Maxxis Air DH.

Brett Rheeder’s SilverStar DH preview

Brett Rheeder is putting his slopestyle bike aside to join the downhill party. The Okanagan-local is on hand to preview the downhill course. Of course, Rheeder is used to riding a downhill bike. He’s just usually sending it off a massive cliff in Utah at Red Bull Rampage. Trevor Burke is on follow-cam as Rheeder trades in style for pure speed at SilverStar

SilverStar DH Course Preview with Brett Rheeder – Crankworx Summer Series

SilverStar knows how to put together a downhill course with rowdy lines and rocks everywhere. The Okanagan resort has hosted BC Cup events for years.

You can watch the SilverStar DH broadcast on crankworx.com. Racing starts at 1PM Pacific.

The resort is also known for its flow, and never-ending berms. The second side of SilverStar’s personality will be on full display in the afternoon racing, at the Maxxis Air DH.

Maxxis SilverStar AirDH

Air DH is all about carrying speed. A smoother track leaves little room for error, as the fastest riders will build momentum through corners and stay low over jumps.

Finn Iles is an expert in the niche race format, with several Fox Air DH wins to his name at home during Crankworx Whistler. The 20-year-old Canadian already has a commanding lead in the Crankworx Summer Series points.

On Friday, he’ll be looking to add to that total and prove his wins in Whistler are about more than home course advantage.

Watch Trevor Burke and Leonie Picton take us down Pipe Dream, a preview of SilverStar Bike Park’s AirDH course for Friday.

Maxxis SilverStar AirDH Course Preview – Crankworx Summer Series

After Friday’s racing, Crankworx Summer Series wraps up its time in Vernon. The racers will pack up their bikes, gather into their designated travel groups and head off into next week’s racing!