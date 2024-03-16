Preview: Tegan Cruz follows George Brannigan down a muddy Crankworx Rotorua DH

Pemberton, B.C.’s Tegan Cruz is in New Zealand to kick off his first season with his new NS Bikes UR Racing team. It looks like its going to be a wild start, based on the muddy course preview the young Canadian shared following teammate George Brannigan down the Crankworx Rotorua DH course.

The downhill kicks off a big weekend of Crankworx events in Rotorua. For Cruz, it’s the first opportunity to race with the UR team before World Cup racing starts in Fort William in just over two months time.

Based on their course preview, Cruz already looks like he’s up to speed on the new bike.

2024 Crankworx Rotorua DH Course Preview: Tegan Cruz and George Brannigan

Finals take place Sunday, March 17 in Rotorua. That’s Saturday evening in most parts of Canada. You can stream live racing free via Crankworx.