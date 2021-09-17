Home > MTB

Qualifying results: Iles leads again at Snowshoe World Cup Pt.2

11 Canadians move on to race Saturday's season final in West Virginia

Photo by: Bartek Wolinksi / Red Bull Content Pool
September 17, 2021

The final World Cup of 2021 is here and, after Friday’s qualifying round, there’s a big group of Canadians that will be on the start line. Three junior men and eight elite men will start Saturday’s downhill World Cup in Snowshoe, W.Va.

Finn Iles leads the Canadians, qualifying second behind Specialized Gravity teammate Loic Bruni. Iles and Mark Wallace (Canyon Cllctv) made history earlier this week when they finished fourth and fifth in Wednesday’s World Cup, the first time two Canadian elite men had finished on a World Cup podium. Wallace looks poised for another excellent result this weekend, qualifying 14th.

Kirk McDowall (Dunbar Cycles) was the next across the line in 33rd. Lucas Cruz (Norco Factory Team) continues his run of finals appearances qualifying 41st, Gabe Neron (Dunbar) 49th, Elliot Jamieson and Henry Fitzgerald 51st and 55th for Norco Factory Team and Forrest Riesco (Commencal Canada) 58th.  James Frost, Seth Sherlock (Intense Factory Racing) and Garrett MacIntosh (Dunbar) all narrowly miss out on the top-60 cut-off in 64th, 65th and 66th.

Rachel Pageau, the lone Canadian woman entered, is sitting out this weekend’s racing to follow concussion protocols after a heavy practice in Wednesday’s World Cup in West Virginia.

Junior men

Jakob Jewett (Canyon Cllctv) leads a trio of Canadian juniors, qualifying fourth. Tristan Lemire (Commencal Muc-Off) set the 12th fastest time after hitting his first World Cup podium on Wednesday. Jackson Goldstone, who locked up the World Cup overall with his second place in the first Snowshoe race, was 15th on Friday.

The final World Cup downhill of 2021 launches out of the start gates Saturday, Sept. 18 in Snowshoe, W.Va. Elite races will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV. Check out the race schedule for all this weekend’s events.

Qualifying results: 2021 Downhill World Cup #6 – Snowshoe, W.Va.

Elite Men

1.
BRUNI Loic
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY		 3:14.533
2.
ILES Finn
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY		 3:16.130
+1.597
3.
BROSNAN Troy
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM		 3:16.164
+1.631
4.
VERGIER Loris
TREK FACTORY RACING DH		 3:16.849
+2.316
5.
WALKER Matt
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM		 3:17.980
+3.447
6.
SHAW Luca
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE		 3:18.106
+3.573
7.
THIRION Remi
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM		 3:18.189
+3.656
8.
PIERRON Amaury
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 3:19.664
+5.131
9.
WILSON Reece
TREK FACTORY RACING DH		 3:19.759
+5.226
10.
COULANGES Benoit
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL		 3:20.109
+5.576
11.
KOLB Andreas
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON		 3:20.951
+6.418
12.
ESTAQUE Thomas
COMMENCAL / 100%		 3:20.981
+6.448
13.
GREENLAND Laurie
MS MONDRAKER TEAM		 3:21.223
+6.690
14.
WALLACE Mark
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM		 3:21.306
+6.773
15.
NORTON Dakotah
THE YT MOB		 3:21.811
+7.278
16.
KERR Bernard
PIVOT FACTORY RACING		 3:22.152
+7.619
17.
WILLIAMSON Greg
COMMENCAL / 100%		 3:22.345
+7.812
18.
TRUMMER David
THE YT MOB		 3:22.507
+7.974
19.
STERLING Matthew
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM		 3:23.170
+8.637
20.
HARTENSTERN Max
CUBE FACTORY RACING		 3:23.371
+8.838
21.
HATTON Charlie
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON		 3:23.445
+8.912
22.
HANNAH Michael
NS BIKES UR		 3:23.449
+8.916
23.
KERR Henry
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING		 3:23.505
+8.972
24.
EDWARDS Kade
TREK FACTORY RACING DH		 3:23.671
+9.138
25.
DICKSON Jacob
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM		 3:23.693
+9.160
26.
SILVA Dante
 3:24.000
+9.467
27.
MACDONALD Brook
MS MONDRAKER TEAM		 3:24.071
+9.538
28.
GALE Sam
PIVOT FACTORY RACING		 3:24.099
+9.566
29.
BRANNIGAN George
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING		 3:24.385
+9.852
30.
PIERRON Antoine
COMMENCAL NOBL		 3:24.499
+9.966
31.
LEVESQUE Dylan
 3:24.588
+10.055
32.
PAYET Florent
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY		 3:24.673
+10.140
33.
MCDOWALL Kirk
 3:25.062
+10.529
34.
BLENKINSOP Samuel
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH		 3:25.166
+10.633
35.
PALAZZARI Davide
ROGUE RACING – AFTER SKULL TEAM		 3:25.183
+10.650
36.
EDMONDSON Jamie
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM		 3:25.193
+10.660
37.
DUNNE Ronan
CONTINENTAL – NUKEPROOF RACING		 3:25.494
+10.961
38.
ATWILL Philip
 3:25.858
+11.325
39.
ERVIN Tyler
 3:26.101
+11.568
40.
DOOLEY Austin
 3:26.187
+11.654
41.
CRUZ Lucas
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH		 3:26.556
+12.023
42.
PENE Tuhoto-Ariki
THE UNION		 3:26.691
+12.158
43.
SLACK Dan
 3:26.772
+12.239
44.
INIGUEZ Matteo
COMMENCAL NOBL		 3:27.061
+12.528
45.
CATHRO Ben
 3:27.340
+12.807
46.
BRAYTON Adam
 3:27.560
+13.027
47.
ZWAR Oliver
THE UNION		 3:27.626
+13.093
48.
GARCIN Johan
THE BRIGADE / SR SUNTOUR		 3:27.813
+13.280
49.
NERON Gabriel
 3:28.289
+13.756
50.
CABIROU Rudy
THE BRIGADE / SR SUNTOUR		 3:28.295
+13.762
51.
JAMIESON Elliot
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH		 3:28.631
+14.098
52.
MULALLY Neko
INTENSE FACTORY RACING		 3:28.858
+14.325
53.
SEAGRAVE Kaos
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD		 3:29.405
+14.872
54.
MASTERS Wyn
GT FACTORY RACING		 3:30.020
+15.487
55.
NESTOROFF Nikolas
 3:30.131
+15.598
56.
FITZGERALD Henry
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH		 3:30.791
+16.258
57.
A’HERN Kye
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM		 3:31.174
+16.641
58.
RIESCO Forrest
 3:31.211
+16.678
59.
READING Jack
 3:31.355
+16.822
60.
MONRO Jim
 3:32.085
+17.552
61.
WALTON Steven
 3:32.458
+17.925
62.
GOMILSCEK Zak
UNIOR – SINTER		 3:32.835
+18.302
63.
SHAW Walker
 3:32.922
+18.389
64.
FROST James
 3:34.243
+19.710
65.
SHERLOCK Seth
INTENSE FACTORY RACING		 3:37.686
+23.153
66.
MACINTOSH Garrett
 3:38.622
+24.089

Elite Women

1.
NICOLE Myriam
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 3:42.679
2.
CABIROU Marine
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY		 3:47.678
+4.999
3.
BALANCHE Camille
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL		 3:50.092
+7.413
4.
HOELL Valentina
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM		 3:50.820
+8.141
5.
FARINA Eleonora
MS MONDRAKER TEAM		 3:54.911
+12.232
6.
SEAGRAVE Tahnee
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD		 3:56.375
+13.696
7.
HOFFMANN Nina
NINA HOFFMANN RACING POWERED BY STIFMTB.COM		 3:58.127
+15.448
8.
JOHNSET Mille
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON		 4:04.191
+21.512
9.
BLEWITT Jessica
YD RACING		 4:04.317
+21.638
10.
SIEGENTHALER Emilie
PIVOT FACTORY RACING		 4:06.287
+23.608
11.
HRASTNIK Monika
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL		 4:06.979
+24.300
12.
NEWKIRK Anna
 4:09.062
+26.383
13.
ROENNING Frida Helena
 4:10.149
+27.470
14.
HOGIE Abigail
 4:11.003
+28.324
15.
PARTON Mikayla
 4:20.118
+37.439

Junior Men

1.
WILLIAMS Jordan
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM		 3:30.223
2.
CRAIK Ethan
GT FACTORY RACING		 3:30.288
+0.065
3.
O CALLAGHAN Oisin
THE YT MOB		 3:31.594
+1.371
4.
JEWETT Jakob
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM		 3:31.944
+1.721
5.
HOLGUIN VILLA Sebastian
CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO DH TEAM		 3:33.254
+3.031
6.
JOHNSTON Guy
THE YT MOB		 3:33.384
+3.161
7.
LUFFMAN Dennis
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD		 3:33.830
+3.607
8.
DRISCOLL Andrew
 3:34.337
+4.114
9.
DAVIS Oliver
THE UNION		 3:34.514
+4.291
10.
MAPLES Dylan
 3:34.680
+4.457
11.
STEVENS-MCNAB Lachlan
YD RACING		 3:35.156
+4.933
12.
LEMIRE Tristan
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 3:35.397
+5.174
13.
FRANCOZ Alix
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL		 3:35.833
+5.610
14.
GOLDSTONE Jackson
MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM		 3:39.363
+9.140
15.
MEIER-SMITH Remy
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING		 3:39.745
+9.522
16.
HUDSON Brooks
 3:41.060
+10.837
17.
INIGUEZ Raphael
COMMENCAL NOBL		 3:41.239
+11.016
18.
DRISCOLL Toby
 3:42.656
+12.433
19.
LINDSEY Dean
 3:43.381
+13.158
20.
WILLIAMS Preston
 3:45.097
+14.874

Junior Women (seeding)

1.
VAN DER VELDEN Siel
COMMENCAL NOBL		 4:19.379
2.
ERICKSON Ella
 4:26.032
+6.653
3.
YANKOVA Izabela
 4:29.611
+10.232
4.
ARTZ Emma
 4:45.333
+25.954
5.
FARMER Caitlyn
 4:54.929
+35.550
GALE Phoebe
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD		 DNS