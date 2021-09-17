Qualifying results: Iles leads again at Snowshoe World Cup Pt.2

The final World Cup of 2021 is here and, after Friday’s qualifying round, there’s a big group of Canadians that will be on the start line. Three junior men and eight elite men will start Saturday’s downhill World Cup in Snowshoe, W.Va.

Finn Iles leads the Canadians, qualifying second behind Specialized Gravity teammate Loic Bruni. Iles and Mark Wallace (Canyon Cllctv) made history earlier this week when they finished fourth and fifth in Wednesday’s World Cup, the first time two Canadian elite men had finished on a World Cup podium. Wallace looks poised for another excellent result this weekend, qualifying 14th.

Kirk McDowall (Dunbar Cycles) was the next across the line in 33rd. Lucas Cruz (Norco Factory Team) continues his run of finals appearances qualifying 41st, Gabe Neron (Dunbar) 49th, Elliot Jamieson and Henry Fitzgerald 51st and 55th for Norco Factory Team and Forrest Riesco (Commencal Canada) 58th. James Frost, Seth Sherlock (Intense Factory Racing) and Garrett MacIntosh (Dunbar) all narrowly miss out on the top-60 cut-off in 64th, 65th and 66th.

Rachel Pageau, the lone Canadian woman entered, is sitting out this weekend’s racing to follow concussion protocols after a heavy practice in Wednesday’s World Cup in West Virginia.

Junior men

Jakob Jewett (Canyon Cllctv) leads a trio of Canadian juniors, qualifying fourth. Tristan Lemire (Commencal Muc-Off) set the 12th fastest time after hitting his first World Cup podium on Wednesday. Jackson Goldstone, who locked up the World Cup overall with his second place in the first Snowshoe race, was 15th on Friday.

The final World Cup downhill of 2021 launches out of the start gates Saturday, Sept. 18 in Snowshoe, W.Va. Elite races will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV. Check out the race schedule for all this weekend’s events.

Qualifying results: 2021 Downhill World Cup #6 – Snowshoe, W.Va.

Elite Men

1. BRUNI Loic

SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 3:14.533

2. ILES Finn

SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 3:16.130

+1.597 3. BROSNAN Troy

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 3:16.164

+1.631 4. VERGIER Loris

TREK FACTORY RACING DH 3:16.849

+2.316 5. WALKER Matt

MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM 3:17.980

+3.447 6. SHAW Luca

SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE 3:18.106

+3.573 7. THIRION Remi

GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM 3:18.189

+3.656 8. PIERRON Amaury

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 3:19.664

+5.131 9. WILSON Reece

TREK FACTORY RACING DH 3:19.759

+5.226 10. COULANGES Benoit

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 3:20.109

+5.576 11. KOLB Andreas

CONTINENTAL ATHERTON 3:20.951

+6.418 12. ESTAQUE Thomas

COMMENCAL / 100% 3:20.981

+6.448 13. GREENLAND Laurie

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 3:21.223

+6.690 14. WALLACE Mark

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 3:21.306

+6.773 15. NORTON Dakotah

THE YT MOB 3:21.811

+7.278 16. KERR Bernard

PIVOT FACTORY RACING 3:22.152

+7.619 17. WILLIAMSON Greg

COMMENCAL / 100% 3:22.345

+7.812 18. TRUMMER David

THE YT MOB 3:22.507

+7.974 19. STERLING Matthew

GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM 3:23.170

+8.637 20. HARTENSTERN Max

CUBE FACTORY RACING 3:23.371

+8.838 21. HATTON Charlie

CONTINENTAL ATHERTON 3:23.445

+8.912 22. HANNAH Michael

NS BIKES UR 3:23.449

+8.916 23. KERR Henry

PROPAIN FACTORY RACING 3:23.505

+8.972 24. EDWARDS Kade

TREK FACTORY RACING DH 3:23.671

+9.138 25. DICKSON Jacob

GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM 3:23.693

+9.160 26. SILVA Dante

3:24.000

+9.467 27. MACDONALD Brook

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 3:24.071

+9.538 28. GALE Sam

PIVOT FACTORY RACING 3:24.099

+9.566 29. BRANNIGAN George

PROPAIN FACTORY RACING 3:24.385

+9.852 30. PIERRON Antoine

COMMENCAL NOBL 3:24.499

+9.966 31. LEVESQUE Dylan

3:24.588

+10.055 32. PAYET Florent

SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY 3:24.673

+10.140 33. MCDOWALL Kirk

3:25.062

+10.529 34. BLENKINSOP Samuel

NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH 3:25.166

+10.633 35. PALAZZARI Davide

ROGUE RACING – AFTER SKULL TEAM 3:25.183

+10.650 36. EDMONDSON Jamie

ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM 3:25.193

+10.660 37. DUNNE Ronan

CONTINENTAL – NUKEPROOF RACING 3:25.494

+10.961 38. ATWILL Philip

3:25.858

+11.325 39. ERVIN Tyler

3:26.101

+11.568 40. DOOLEY Austin

3:26.187

+11.654 41. CRUZ Lucas

NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH 3:26.556

+12.023 42. PENE Tuhoto-Ariki

THE UNION 3:26.691

+12.158 43. SLACK Dan

3:26.772

+12.239 44. INIGUEZ Matteo

COMMENCAL NOBL 3:27.061

+12.528 45. CATHRO Ben

3:27.340

+12.807 46. BRAYTON Adam

3:27.560

+13.027 47. ZWAR Oliver

THE UNION 3:27.626

+13.093 48. GARCIN Johan

THE BRIGADE / SR SUNTOUR 3:27.813

+13.280 49. NERON Gabriel

3:28.289

+13.756 50. CABIROU Rudy

THE BRIGADE / SR SUNTOUR 3:28.295

+13.762 51. JAMIESON Elliot

NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH 3:28.631

+14.098 52. MULALLY Neko

INTENSE FACTORY RACING 3:28.858

+14.325 53. SEAGRAVE Kaos

CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD 3:29.405

+14.872 54. MASTERS Wyn

GT FACTORY RACING 3:30.020

+15.487 55. NESTOROFF Nikolas

3:30.131

+15.598 56. FITZGERALD Henry

NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH 3:30.791

+16.258 57. A’HERN Kye

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 3:31.174

+16.641 58. RIESCO Forrest

3:31.211

+16.678 59. READING Jack

3:31.355

+16.822 60. MONRO Jim

3:32.085

+17.552 61. WALTON Steven

3:32.458

+17.925 62. GOMILSCEK Zak

UNIOR – SINTER 3:32.835

+18.302 63. SHAW Walker

3:32.922

+18.389 64. FROST James

3:34.243

+19.710 65. SHERLOCK Seth

INTENSE FACTORY RACING 3:37.686

+23.153 66. MACINTOSH Garrett

3:38.622

+24.089

Elite Women

1. NICOLE Myriam

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 3:42.679

2. CABIROU Marine

SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY 3:47.678

+4.999 3. BALANCHE Camille

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 3:50.092

+7.413 4. HOELL Valentina

ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM 3:50.820

+8.141 5. FARINA Eleonora

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 3:54.911

+12.232 6. SEAGRAVE Tahnee

CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD 3:56.375

+13.696 7. HOFFMANN Nina

NINA HOFFMANN RACING POWERED BY STIFMTB.COM 3:58.127

+15.448 8. JOHNSET Mille

CONTINENTAL ATHERTON 4:04.191

+21.512 9. BLEWITT Jessica

YD RACING 4:04.317

+21.638 10. SIEGENTHALER Emilie

PIVOT FACTORY RACING 4:06.287

+23.608 11. HRASTNIK Monika

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 4:06.979

+24.300 12. NEWKIRK Anna

4:09.062

+26.383 13. ROENNING Frida Helena

4:10.149

+27.470 14. HOGIE Abigail

4:11.003

+28.324 15. PARTON Mikayla

4:20.118

+37.439

Junior Men

1. WILLIAMS Jordan

MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM 3:30.223

2. CRAIK Ethan

GT FACTORY RACING 3:30.288

+0.065 3. O CALLAGHAN Oisin

THE YT MOB 3:31.594

+1.371 4. JEWETT Jakob

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 3:31.944

+1.721 5. HOLGUIN VILLA Sebastian

CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO DH TEAM 3:33.254

+3.031 6. JOHNSTON Guy

THE YT MOB 3:33.384

+3.161 7. LUFFMAN Dennis

CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD 3:33.830

+3.607 8. DRISCOLL Andrew

3:34.337

+4.114 9. DAVIS Oliver

THE UNION 3:34.514

+4.291 10. MAPLES Dylan

3:34.680

+4.457 11. STEVENS-MCNAB Lachlan

YD RACING 3:35.156

+4.933 12. LEMIRE Tristan

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 3:35.397

+5.174 13. FRANCOZ Alix

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 3:35.833

+5.610 14. GOLDSTONE Jackson

MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM 3:39.363

+9.140 15. MEIER-SMITH Remy

PROPAIN FACTORY RACING 3:39.745

+9.522 16. HUDSON Brooks

3:41.060

+10.837 17. INIGUEZ Raphael

COMMENCAL NOBL 3:41.239

+11.016 18. DRISCOLL Toby

3:42.656

+12.433 19. LINDSEY Dean

3:43.381

+13.158 20. WILLIAMS Preston

3:45.097

+14.874

Junior Women (seeding)