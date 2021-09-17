Qualifying results: Iles leads again at Snowshoe World Cup Pt.2
11 Canadians move on to race Saturday's season final in West VirginiaPhoto by: Bartek Wolinksi / Red Bull Content Pool
The final World Cup of 2021 is here and, after Friday’s qualifying round, there’s a big group of Canadians that will be on the start line. Three junior men and eight elite men will start Saturday’s downhill World Cup in Snowshoe, W.Va.
Finn Iles leads the Canadians, qualifying second behind Specialized Gravity teammate Loic Bruni. Iles and Mark Wallace (Canyon Cllctv) made history earlier this week when they finished fourth and fifth in Wednesday’s World Cup, the first time two Canadian elite men had finished on a World Cup podium. Wallace looks poised for another excellent result this weekend, qualifying 14th.
Kirk McDowall (Dunbar Cycles) was the next across the line in 33rd. Lucas Cruz (Norco Factory Team) continues his run of finals appearances qualifying 41st, Gabe Neron (Dunbar) 49th, Elliot Jamieson and Henry Fitzgerald 51st and 55th for Norco Factory Team and Forrest Riesco (Commencal Canada) 58th. James Frost, Seth Sherlock (Intense Factory Racing) and Garrett MacIntosh (Dunbar) all narrowly miss out on the top-60 cut-off in 64th, 65th and 66th.
Rachel Pageau, the lone Canadian woman entered, is sitting out this weekend’s racing to follow concussion protocols after a heavy practice in Wednesday’s World Cup in West Virginia.
Junior men
Jakob Jewett (Canyon Cllctv) leads a trio of Canadian juniors, qualifying fourth. Tristan Lemire (Commencal Muc-Off) set the 12th fastest time after hitting his first World Cup podium on Wednesday. Jackson Goldstone, who locked up the World Cup overall with his second place in the first Snowshoe race, was 15th on Friday.
The final World Cup downhill of 2021 launches out of the start gates Saturday, Sept. 18 in Snowshoe, W.Va. Elite races will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV. Check out the race schedule for all this weekend’s events.
Qualifying results: 2021 Downhill World Cup #6 – Snowshoe, W.Va.
Elite Men
|1.
|BRUNI Loic
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
|3:14.533
|2.
|ILES Finn
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
|3:16.130
+1.597
|3.
|BROSNAN Troy
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|3:16.164
+1.631
|4.
|VERGIER Loris
TREK FACTORY RACING DH
|3:16.849
+2.316
|5.
|WALKER Matt
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|3:17.980
+3.447
|6.
|SHAW Luca
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
|3:18.106
+3.573
|7.
|THIRION Remi
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM
|3:18.189
+3.656
|8.
|PIERRON Amaury
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|3:19.664
+5.131
|9.
|WILSON Reece
TREK FACTORY RACING DH
|3:19.759
+5.226
|10.
|COULANGES Benoit
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|3:20.109
+5.576
|11.
|KOLB Andreas
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
|3:20.951
+6.418
|12.
|ESTAQUE Thomas
COMMENCAL / 100%
|3:20.981
+6.448
|13.
|GREENLAND Laurie
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|3:21.223
+6.690
|14.
|WALLACE Mark
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|3:21.306
+6.773
|15.
|NORTON Dakotah
THE YT MOB
|3:21.811
+7.278
|16.
|KERR Bernard
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
|3:22.152
+7.619
|17.
|WILLIAMSON Greg
COMMENCAL / 100%
|3:22.345
+7.812
|18.
|TRUMMER David
THE YT MOB
|3:22.507
+7.974
|19.
|STERLING Matthew
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM
|3:23.170
+8.637
|20.
|HARTENSTERN Max
CUBE FACTORY RACING
|3:23.371
+8.838
|21.
|HATTON Charlie
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
|3:23.445
+8.912
|22.
|HANNAH Michael
NS BIKES UR
|3:23.449
+8.916
|23.
|KERR Henry
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING
|3:23.505
+8.972
|24.
|EDWARDS Kade
TREK FACTORY RACING DH
|3:23.671
+9.138
|25.
|DICKSON Jacob
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM
|3:23.693
+9.160
|26.
|SILVA Dante
|3:24.000
+9.467
|27.
|MACDONALD Brook
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|3:24.071
+9.538
|28.
|GALE Sam
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
|3:24.099
+9.566
|29.
|BRANNIGAN George
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING
|3:24.385
+9.852
|30.
|PIERRON Antoine
COMMENCAL NOBL
|3:24.499
+9.966
|31.
|LEVESQUE Dylan
|3:24.588
+10.055
|32.
|PAYET Florent
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
|3:24.673
+10.140
|33.
|MCDOWALL Kirk
|3:25.062
+10.529
|34.
|BLENKINSOP Samuel
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH
|3:25.166
+10.633
|35.
|PALAZZARI Davide
ROGUE RACING – AFTER SKULL TEAM
|3:25.183
+10.650
|36.
|EDMONDSON Jamie
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM
|3:25.193
+10.660
|37.
|DUNNE Ronan
CONTINENTAL – NUKEPROOF RACING
|3:25.494
+10.961
|38.
|ATWILL Philip
|3:25.858
+11.325
|39.
|ERVIN Tyler
|3:26.101
+11.568
|40.
|DOOLEY Austin
|3:26.187
+11.654
|41.
|CRUZ Lucas
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH
|3:26.556
+12.023
|42.
|PENE Tuhoto-Ariki
THE UNION
|3:26.691
+12.158
|43.
|SLACK Dan
|3:26.772
+12.239
|44.
|INIGUEZ Matteo
COMMENCAL NOBL
|3:27.061
+12.528
|45.
|CATHRO Ben
|3:27.340
+12.807
|46.
|BRAYTON Adam
|3:27.560
+13.027
|47.
|ZWAR Oliver
THE UNION
|3:27.626
+13.093
|48.
|GARCIN Johan
THE BRIGADE / SR SUNTOUR
|3:27.813
+13.280
|49.
|NERON Gabriel
|3:28.289
+13.756
|50.
|CABIROU Rudy
THE BRIGADE / SR SUNTOUR
|3:28.295
+13.762
|51.
|JAMIESON Elliot
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH
|3:28.631
+14.098
|52.
|MULALLY Neko
INTENSE FACTORY RACING
|3:28.858
+14.325
|53.
|SEAGRAVE Kaos
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|3:29.405
+14.872
|54.
|MASTERS Wyn
GT FACTORY RACING
|3:30.020
+15.487
|55.
|NESTOROFF Nikolas
|3:30.131
+15.598
|56.
|FITZGERALD Henry
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH
|3:30.791
+16.258
|57.
|A’HERN Kye
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|3:31.174
+16.641
|58.
|RIESCO Forrest
|3:31.211
+16.678
|59.
|READING Jack
|3:31.355
+16.822
|60.
|MONRO Jim
|3:32.085
+17.552
|61.
|WALTON Steven
|3:32.458
+17.925
|62.
|GOMILSCEK Zak
UNIOR – SINTER
|3:32.835
+18.302
|63.
|SHAW Walker
|3:32.922
+18.389
|64.
|FROST James
|3:34.243
+19.710
|65.
|SHERLOCK Seth
INTENSE FACTORY RACING
|3:37.686
+23.153
|66.
|MACINTOSH Garrett
|3:38.622
+24.089
Elite Women
|1.
|NICOLE Myriam
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|3:42.679
|2.
|CABIROU Marine
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
|3:47.678
+4.999
|3.
|BALANCHE Camille
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|3:50.092
+7.413
|4.
|HOELL Valentina
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM
|3:50.820
+8.141
|5.
|FARINA Eleonora
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|3:54.911
+12.232
|6.
|SEAGRAVE Tahnee
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|3:56.375
+13.696
|7.
|HOFFMANN Nina
NINA HOFFMANN RACING POWERED BY STIFMTB.COM
|3:58.127
+15.448
|8.
|JOHNSET Mille
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
|4:04.191
+21.512
|9.
|BLEWITT Jessica
YD RACING
|4:04.317
+21.638
|10.
|SIEGENTHALER Emilie
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
|4:06.287
+23.608
|11.
|HRASTNIK Monika
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|4:06.979
+24.300
|12.
|NEWKIRK Anna
|4:09.062
+26.383
|13.
|ROENNING Frida Helena
|4:10.149
+27.470
|14.
|HOGIE Abigail
|4:11.003
+28.324
|15.
|PARTON Mikayla
|4:20.118
+37.439
Junior Men
|1.
|WILLIAMS Jordan
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|3:30.223
|2.
|CRAIK Ethan
GT FACTORY RACING
|3:30.288
+0.065
|3.
|O CALLAGHAN Oisin
THE YT MOB
|3:31.594
+1.371
|4.
|JEWETT Jakob
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|3:31.944
+1.721
|5.
|HOLGUIN VILLA Sebastian
CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO DH TEAM
|3:33.254
+3.031
|6.
|JOHNSTON Guy
THE YT MOB
|3:33.384
+3.161
|7.
|LUFFMAN Dennis
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|3:33.830
+3.607
|8.
|DRISCOLL Andrew
|3:34.337
+4.114
|9.
|DAVIS Oliver
THE UNION
|3:34.514
+4.291
|10.
|MAPLES Dylan
|3:34.680
+4.457
|11.
|STEVENS-MCNAB Lachlan
YD RACING
|3:35.156
+4.933
|12.
|LEMIRE Tristan
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|3:35.397
+5.174
|13.
|FRANCOZ Alix
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|3:35.833
+5.610
|14.
|GOLDSTONE Jackson
MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM
|3:39.363
+9.140
|15.
|MEIER-SMITH Remy
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING
|3:39.745
+9.522
|16.
|HUDSON Brooks
|3:41.060
+10.837
|17.
|INIGUEZ Raphael
COMMENCAL NOBL
|3:41.239
+11.016
|18.
|DRISCOLL Toby
|3:42.656
+12.433
|19.
|LINDSEY Dean
|3:43.381
+13.158
|20.
|WILLIAMS Preston
|3:45.097
+14.874
Junior Women (seeding)
|1.
|VAN DER VELDEN Siel
COMMENCAL NOBL
|4:19.379
|2.
|ERICKSON Ella
|4:26.032
+6.653
|3.
|YANKOVA Izabela
|4:29.611
+10.232
|4.
|ARTZ Emma
|4:45.333
+25.954
|5.
|FARMER Caitlyn
|4:54.929
+35.550
|GALE Phoebe
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|DNS