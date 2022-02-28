Home > MTB

Quinton Disera leads trio of Canadians on podium in Puerto Rico

Canucks bring the heat in early season cross country racing

Photo by: Jhonatan Botero Villegas / Instagram
February 28, 2022
Share on SMS

Quinton Disera rolled to his second cross country podium of 2022 on Sunday. The Canadian XCC national champion went long, finishing second in the XCO at Puerto Rico Mountain Bike Cup in Rincón behind coninental and Colombian national champion Jhonatan Botero Villegas.

Disera (Canyon Devo Racing) was joined on the extended podium by Maxxis Factory Team’s new duo of Haley Smith and Andrew L’Esperance. Smith finished fifth in the pro women’s race behind Kate Courtney (Scott SRAM). L’Esperance was fourth in the men’s event.

It is Quinton Disera’s second podium of 2022 after winning the XCC race last weekend, also in Puerto Rico.

A solid group of Canadians were enjoying the early season heat on Sunday. Tyler Orschel (Canyon Devo Racing) and Carter Woods (Norco Factory Team) joined Disera and L’Esperance in the top 10 of the men’s race in eighth and ninth. Cindy Montambault and Emilly Johnston (Norco Factory Team) were seventh and eighth in the women’s race.

Cam McCallum (Charge BCXC) was seventh in the junior men’s XCO in Puerto Rico.

2022 Puerto Rico Mountain Bike Cup XCO (UCI C1) – (Feb. 27)

Elite Men

1 Jhonatan BOTERO VILLEGAS
 COL 01:25:14
2 Quinton DISERA
 CAN 01:25:27
3 Georwill PÉREZ ROMÁN
PURMTB TEAM
 PUR 01:25:45
4 Andrew L’ESPERANCE
 CAN 01:26:29
5 Diego Alfonso ARIAS CUERVO
 COL 01:27:00
6 Carson BECKETT
 USA 01:27:16
7 Stephan DAVOUST
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM
 USA 01:27:25
8 Tyler ORSCHEL
 CAN 01:27:26
9 Carter WOODS
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
 CAN 01:27:33
10 Jacob MORALES ORTEGA
PURMTB TEAM
 PUR 01:27:48

11 Peter DISERA
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
 CAN 01:27:50

12 Fabio Hernando CASTAÑEDA MONSALVE
 COL 01:29:38

13 Sean FINCHAM
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
 CAN 01:29:48

14 Jaime MIRANDA JAIME
 MEX 01:30:27

15 Robbie DAY
 USA 01:30:50

Elite Women

1 Kate COURTNEY
SCOTT-SRAM MTB RACING TEAM
 USA 01:23:21
2 Gwendalyn GIBSON
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
 USA 01:23:58
3 Hannah OTTO
 USA 01:25:02
4 Kelsey URBAN
TEAM 31
 USA 01:25:14
5 Haley SMITH
 CAN 01:25:43
6 Ruth HOLCOMB
 USA 01:27:51
7 Cindy MONTAMBAULT
 CAN 01:28:45
8 Emilly JOHNSTON
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
 CAN 01:32:16
9 Erika Monserrath RODRIGUEZ SUAREZ
ZEROUNO FACTORY
 MEX 01:36:55
10 Tai Lee SMITH
 USA 01:37:16

Junior Men

1 Jack SPRANGER
 USA 00:59:01
2 David Elias RICO BARRAZA
 MEX 00:59:54
3 Cayden PARKER
 USA 01:00:47
4 Maxime AYRAL
 FRA 01:02:09
5 Brady WHITE
 USA 01:02:29
6 Daniel IBAÑEZ CARDENAS
 MEX 01:02:51
7 Cam MCCALLUM
 CAN 01:03:58
8 Liam BAARTMAN
 RSA 01:04:46
9 Darren COLON
PURMTB TEAM
 PUR 01:04:54
10 Noah SPANGENBERG
 USA 01:06:46

Junior Women

1 Bailey CIOPPA
 USA 01:13:01
2 Lauren AGGELER
 USA 01:13:10
3 Amalia MEDINA FERNANDEZ
 CHI 01:14:13
4 Makena KELLERMAN
 USA 01:15:36
5 Ava AHLBERG
 USA 01:16:29
6 Ellie KRAFFT
 USA 01:17:48
7 Vaila HEINEMANN
 USA 01:19:14
8 Natasha VISNACK
 USA 01:21:00
9 Karina MARTÍNEZ ORTIZ
 PUR 00:48:27
10 Yilmary SÁNCHEZ CRESPO
 PUR 00:23:48