Quinton Disera leads trio of Canadians on podium in Puerto Rico
Canucks bring the heat in early season cross country racingPhoto by: Jhonatan Botero Villegas / Instagram
Quinton Disera rolled to his second cross country podium of 2022 on Sunday. The Canadian XCC national champion went long, finishing second in the XCO at Puerto Rico Mountain Bike Cup in Rincón behind coninental and Colombian national champion Jhonatan Botero Villegas.
Disera (Canyon Devo Racing) was joined on the extended podium by Maxxis Factory Team’s new duo of Haley Smith and Andrew L’Esperance. Smith finished fifth in the pro women’s race behind Kate Courtney (Scott SRAM). L’Esperance was fourth in the men’s event.
It is Quinton Disera’s second podium of 2022 after winning the XCC race last weekend, also in Puerto Rico.
A solid group of Canadians were enjoying the early season heat on Sunday. Tyler Orschel (Canyon Devo Racing) and Carter Woods (Norco Factory Team) joined Disera and L’Esperance in the top 10 of the men’s race in eighth and ninth. Cindy Montambault and Emilly Johnston (Norco Factory Team) were seventh and eighth in the women’s race.
Cam McCallum (Charge BCXC) was seventh in the junior men’s XCO in Puerto Rico.
2022 Puerto Rico Mountain Bike Cup XCO (UCI C1) – (Feb. 27)
Elite Men
|
1 Jhonatan BOTERO VILLEGAS
|COL
|01:25:14
|
2 Quinton DISERA
|CAN
|01:25:27
|
3 Georwill PÉREZ ROMÁN
PURMTB TEAM
|PUR
|01:25:45
|
4 Andrew L’ESPERANCE
|CAN
|01:26:29
|
5 Diego Alfonso ARIAS CUERVO
|COL
|01:27:00
|
6 Carson BECKETT
|USA
|01:27:16
|
7 Stephan DAVOUST
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM
|USA
|01:27:25
|
8 Tyler ORSCHEL
|CAN
|01:27:26
|
9 Carter WOODS
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|CAN
|01:27:33
|
10 Jacob MORALES ORTEGA
PURMTB TEAM
|PUR
|01:27:48
|
11 Peter DISERA
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|CAN
|01:27:50
|
12 Fabio Hernando CASTAÑEDA MONSALVE
|COL
|01:29:38
|
13 Sean FINCHAM
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|CAN
|01:29:48
|
14 Jaime MIRANDA JAIME
|MEX
|01:30:27
|
15 Robbie DAY
|USA
|01:30:50
Elite Women
|
1 Kate COURTNEY
SCOTT-SRAM MTB RACING TEAM
|USA
|01:23:21
|
2 Gwendalyn GIBSON
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|USA
|01:23:58
|
3 Hannah OTTO
|USA
|01:25:02
|
4 Kelsey URBAN
TEAM 31
|USA
|01:25:14
|
5 Haley SMITH
|CAN
|01:25:43
|
6 Ruth HOLCOMB
|USA
|01:27:51
|
7 Cindy MONTAMBAULT
|CAN
|01:28:45
|
8 Emilly JOHNSTON
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|CAN
|01:32:16
|
9 Erika Monserrath RODRIGUEZ SUAREZ
ZEROUNO FACTORY
|MEX
|01:36:55
|
10 Tai Lee SMITH
|USA
|01:37:16
Junior Men
|
1 Jack SPRANGER
|USA
|00:59:01
|
2 David Elias RICO BARRAZA
|MEX
|00:59:54
|
3 Cayden PARKER
|USA
|01:00:47
|
4 Maxime AYRAL
|FRA
|01:02:09
|
5 Brady WHITE
|USA
|01:02:29
|
6 Daniel IBAÑEZ CARDENAS
|MEX
|01:02:51
|
7 Cam MCCALLUM
|CAN
|01:03:58
|
8 Liam BAARTMAN
|RSA
|01:04:46
|
9 Darren COLON
PURMTB TEAM
|PUR
|01:04:54
|
10 Noah SPANGENBERG
|USA
|01:06:46
Junior Women
|
1 Bailey CIOPPA
|USA
|01:13:01
|
2 Lauren AGGELER
|USA
|01:13:10
|
3 Amalia MEDINA FERNANDEZ
|CHI
|01:14:13
|
4 Makena KELLERMAN
|USA
|01:15:36
|
5 Ava AHLBERG
|USA
|01:16:29
|
6 Ellie KRAFFT
|USA
|01:17:48
|
7 Vaila HEINEMANN
|USA
|01:19:14
|
8 Natasha VISNACK
|USA
|01:21:00
|
9 Karina MARTÍNEZ ORTIZ
|PUR
|00:48:27
|
10 Yilmary SÁNCHEZ CRESPO
|PUR
|00:23:48