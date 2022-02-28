Quinton Disera leads trio of Canadians on podium in Puerto Rico

Quinton Disera rolled to his second cross country podium of 2022 on Sunday. The Canadian XCC national champion went long, finishing second in the XCO at Puerto Rico Mountain Bike Cup in Rincón behind coninental and Colombian national champion Jhonatan Botero Villegas.

Disera (Canyon Devo Racing) was joined on the extended podium by Maxxis Factory Team’s new duo of Haley Smith and Andrew L’Esperance. Smith finished fifth in the pro women’s race behind Kate Courtney (Scott SRAM). L’Esperance was fourth in the men’s event.

It is Quinton Disera’s second podium of 2022 after winning the XCC race last weekend, also in Puerto Rico.

A solid group of Canadians were enjoying the early season heat on Sunday. Tyler Orschel (Canyon Devo Racing) and Carter Woods (Norco Factory Team) joined Disera and L’Esperance in the top 10 of the men’s race in eighth and ninth. Cindy Montambault and Emilly Johnston (Norco Factory Team) were seventh and eighth in the women’s race.

Cam McCallum (Charge BCXC) was seventh in the junior men’s XCO in Puerto Rico.

2022 Puerto Rico Mountain Bike Cup XCO (UCI C1) – (Feb. 27)

Elite Men

1 Jhonatan BOTERO VILLEGAS COL 01:25:14 2 Quinton DISERA CAN 01:25:27 3 Georwill PÉREZ ROMÁN PURMTB TEAM PUR 01:25:45 4 Andrew L’ESPERANCE CAN 01:26:29 5 Diego Alfonso ARIAS CUERVO COL 01:27:00 6 Carson BECKETT USA 01:27:16 7 Stephan DAVOUST GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM USA 01:27:25 8 Tyler ORSCHEL CAN 01:27:26 9 Carter WOODS NORCO FACTORY TEAM CAN 01:27:33 10 Jacob MORALES ORTEGA PURMTB TEAM PUR 01:27:48 11 Peter DISERA NORCO FACTORY TEAM CAN 01:27:50 12 Fabio Hernando CASTAÑEDA MONSALVE COL 01:29:38 13 Sean FINCHAM NORCO FACTORY TEAM CAN 01:29:48 14 Jaime MIRANDA JAIME MEX 01:30:27 15 Robbie DAY USA 01:30:50

Elite Women

1 Kate COURTNEY SCOTT-SRAM MTB RACING TEAM USA 01:23:21 2 Gwendalyn GIBSON NORCO FACTORY TEAM USA 01:23:58 3 Hannah OTTO USA 01:25:02 4 Kelsey URBAN TEAM 31 USA 01:25:14 5 Haley SMITH CAN 01:25:43 6 Ruth HOLCOMB USA 01:27:51 7 Cindy MONTAMBAULT CAN 01:28:45 8 Emilly JOHNSTON NORCO FACTORY TEAM CAN 01:32:16 9 Erika Monserrath RODRIGUEZ SUAREZ ZEROUNO FACTORY MEX 01:36:55 10 Tai Lee SMITH USA 01:37:16

Junior Men

1 Jack SPRANGER USA 00:59:01 2 David Elias RICO BARRAZA MEX 00:59:54 3 Cayden PARKER USA 01:00:47 4 Maxime AYRAL FRA 01:02:09 5 Brady WHITE USA 01:02:29 6 Daniel IBAÑEZ CARDENAS MEX 01:02:51 7 Cam MCCALLUM CAN 01:03:58 8 Liam BAARTMAN RSA 01:04:46 9 Darren COLON PURMTB TEAM PUR 01:04:54 10 Noah SPANGENBERG USA 01:06:46

Junior Women