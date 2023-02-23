Red Bull Hardline moves to new July date for 2023

Red Bull Hardline is moving from its post-World Cup position to a prime-time spot on the 2023 race calendar. Dyfi bike park will host the notoriously challenging downhill race on July 15-16, 2023.

Hardline lets fans in on the action

In a first for the Welsh event, Red Bull Hardline will be open to fans for 2023. The ninth edition of this gnarly downhill will be the first to allow fans to go trackside at Dyfi. Tickets are available now, if you’ll happen to be in town in July, and run for GBP 94-104.

Calendar conflict for Canucks

That may put some racers in a tricky position. For defending champion Jackson Goldstone, it means a choice between Hardline and Canadian downhill national championships. Both occupy the same July weekend on the calendar. Hardline may be the more high-profile of those two events, but it also carries more significant risk of injury. With 2023 world championships landing just three weeks later, in the first week of August, Jackson and other potential Hardline competitors may be warier of taking big risks in Wales.

Hardline’s new date makes this summer’s already-busy downhill calendar even more hectic. The break in the UCI calendar between Val di Sole World Cup in the first week of July and world championships in the first week of August is now packed with Hardline and Crankworx Whistler. Not all World Cup athletes will compete in either event, of course. But, with Crankworx putting big money into its downhill series and Red Bull looking to make up for the loss of its World Cup broadcasts, it could be the first sign of more future competition, and conflict, between the competing race organizers.

Watch: Top Three Runs from Red Bull Hardline 2022