Watch new world champ Reece Wilson shred at home in Scotland

Reece Wilson knows his way around a muddy trail, having grown up in Scotland. The Trek rider showed that on Sunday. Under falling snow, Wilson won an absolutely epic edition of downhill world championships in Austria.

Snow, deep mud and greasy roots were no match for the newly minted world champion.

Before ascending to his throne in Leogang, though, Wilson spent the extra-long off-season riding closer to home.

Armed with just a Trek Fuel EX instead of his full downhill-rig, Reece Wilson shows off his skills on slimy trails in Total Confidence.

Reece Wilson – Total Confidence

More worlds about the new world champ from Cush Core:

Without racing, even Pros had to return to the roots of riding, like a slimy, wet day on a local track. Watch Trek Factory Racing’s Reece Wilson ditch the downhill bike for a trail bike and push the absolute limit with a smile smeared across his face. Reece shows just what his local trails can take aboard a Trek Fuel EX and a fresh set of CushCore. CushCore allows Reece to ride to his peak by squeezing every last bit of performance out of his tires and suspension.

