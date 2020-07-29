Remy Metailler sends massive gaps in Squamish

Remy Metailler is back. After a couple years focusing on his YouTube series, the Squamish-based freerider has put together a proper edit. And it is wild.

Incredible style. Huge drops and gaps. Insanely technical lines. How about all three at once? Metailler somehow flows through intimidating features that would be scary to creep down, never mind hit at speed.

Some of the trails will be familiar, but not the lines he chooses. Remy Metailler redefines several Squamish classics in a span of four and a half minutes.

Other lines and trails are new. In fact, you can go back and watch Remy Metailler in his process of building, and sending new lines down the infamous granite slabs Squamish.

Remy Metailler: I Am Back

It’s not the first time Metailler has impressed with his mix of style, skill and willingness to hit massive trail features. But I Am Back takes this to a whole new level. Enjoy.