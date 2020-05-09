Rocky ride: Replay the 2018 Lošinj World Cup DH

The last time Lošinj, Croatia hosted a World Cup it was the season opener back in 2018. The small island kicked off the downhill season with a bang. The was compact, but lined with sharp rocks, sketchy gap jumps and a high speed sprint through town to a spectacular waterfront finish.

It was a wild start to the World Cup season then and, with no racing this weekend, it is a great opportunity to look back at how it all went down.

It was also Finn Iles debut race in the elite men’s category, after his wildly successful junior career.

RELATED: Fast Life Season 2 lands with a look at Iles World Cup Elite debut

Before tuning in to watch Steve Smith’s iconic 2013 World Cup win at Mont-Sainte-Anne on Sunday, get your fix of World Cup downhill racing with a look back at everything that happened the first time racing landed in Lošinj.

Practice Sessions: UCI DH 2018 – Croatia

2018 was the World Cup’s first visit to Lošinj, making it an unknown venue. This made tough work for the pros, memorizing an entirely new course. It also made for some entertaining moments in practice.

Highlights: 2018 World Cup – Lošinj, Croatia

Winning Run: Aaron Gwin

Racing with the #1 plate, Aaron Gwin stormed through Croatia to take a dominant win. It looked like the start of another incredible season for the American. Then Amaury Pierron showed up.

Winning Run: Myriam Nicole

It takes quite an effort to unseat Rachel Atherton or Tahnée Seagrave. Nicole defeated both to claim victory in Croatia.

POV: Myriam Nicole’s winning run

What did the winning run look like from behind the Nicole’s goggles? Hop on board with the French champ for her winning run in Croatia.

Fast Life: Entering a New Level of MTB

Croatia is where Finn Iles made his debut in elite men’s World Cup racing. After dominating in the junior category, the young Canadian had an abrupt adjustment to the elevated expectations of elite racing. Red Bull was on hand to document it all, following Iles through the entire 2018 season for Season 2 of Fast Life.