Results: Elite downhill world championships – Val di Sole

2021 mountain bike world championships are a wrap, with the elite downhill events closing out a big week of racing in Val di Sole, Italy.

Finn Iles led the Canadian men, cracking into the top-10, while Rachel Pageau posted the top elite women’s time for Canada.

Elite races followed Canada’s big day in the junior downhill events, including Jackson Goldstone’s big win and Gracey Hemstreet’s podium. Full junior results.

Results: 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships – Val di Sole, Italy

Elite Women Downhill

Elite Men Downhill