Results: Elite downhill world championships – Val di Sole

Iles and Pageau lead Canuck results in Italy

2020 UCI downhill world championships Leogang Austria Finn Iles Photo by: Bartek Wolinksi / Red Bull Content Pool
August 29, 2021

2021 mountain bike world championships are a wrap, with the elite downhill events closing out a big week of racing in Val di Sole, Italy.

Finn Iles led the Canadian men, cracking into the top-10, while Rachel Pageau posted the top elite women’s time for Canada.

Elite races followed Canada’s big day in the junior downhill events, including Jackson Goldstone’s big win and Gracey Hemstreet’s podium. Full junior results.

Results: 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships – Val di Sole, Italy

Elite Women Downhill

1 NICOLE Myriam FRA 4:06.243
2 CABIROU Marine FRA +4.827
3 BALANCHE Camille SUI +6.099
4 HRASTNIK Monika SLO +9.085
5 SEAGRAVE Tahnee GBR +9.781
6 FARINA Eleonora ITA +9.969
7 JOHNSET Mille NOR +10.064
8 BLEWITT Jessica NZL +11.673
9 WIDMANN Veronika ITA +13.450
10 SIEGENTHALER Emilie SUI +19.471
11 HOFFMANN Nina GER +20.393
12 HOLL Valentina AUT +22.579
13 NEWKIRK Anna USA +23.553
14 BERNARD Mathilde FRA +28.841
15 RONNING Frida Helena NOR +31.549
16 FISHER Stacey GBR +33.762
17 HOGIE Abigail USA +34.188
18 PAGEAU Rachel CAN +40.513
19 WELZEL Justine GER +43.243
20 IJURKO Ainhoa ESP +47.360
21 NEISSL Marlena AUT +49.374
22 TORREGROSA SANCHO Telma ESP +50.175
23 MCHUGH Jennifer CAN +52.649
24 RICHTER Raphaela GER +53.699
25 SALAZAR Mariana ESA +1:02.374
26 THIES Sabine RSA +1:09.994
27 PARTON Mikayla GBR +1:20.362

Elite Men Downhill

1 MINNAAR Greg RSA 3:28.963
2 COULANGES Benoit FRA +0.227
3 BROSNAN Troy AUS +0.441
4 VERGIER Loris FRA +1.166
5 HART Danny GBR +1.850
6 BRUNI Loic FRA +2.971
7 WALKER Matt GBR +3.159
8 TRUMMER David AUT +3.160
9 ILES Finn CAN +4.389
10 SHAW Luca USA +4.934
11 KOLB Andreas AUT +5.038
12 VIDAL Antoine FRA +5.294
13 WALLACE Mark CAN +6.625
14 PENE Tuhoto-Ariki NZL +6.677
15 WILSON Reece GBR +6.985
16 KERR Bernard GBR +7.010
17 ZWAR Oliver SWE +8.016
18 SUAREZ ALONSO Angel ESP +8.035
19 BARANEK Rastislav SVK +8.183
20 BREEDEN Joe GBR +8.647
21 LEVESQUE Dylan FRA +8.724
22 MARIN Alex ESP +9.026
23 FEARON Connor AUS +9.862
24 ZWAR KVIST Benjamin SWE +10.198
25 DICKSON Jacob IRL +10.507
26 PALAZZARI Davide ITA +10.707
27 HAWKESBY-BROWNE Finn NZL +10.977
28 THIRION Remi FRA +11.195
29 SILVA Dante USA +11.320
30 HARTENSTERN Max GER +11.368
31 DOOLEY Austin USA +11.389
32 FISCHBACH Johannes GER +11.457
33 ROJCEK Adam SVK +12.396
34 HANNAH Michael AUS +12.405
35 GALE Sam NZL +12.630
36 ERLANGSEN Theo RSA +13.168
37 WILLIAMSON Greg GBR +13.582
38 LUCAS Dean AUS +13.638
39 LEHMANN Lino SUI +15.168
40 CRUZ Lucas CAN +15.242
41 BOTTERAM Tristan NED +15.964
42 BAECHLER Yannick SUI +16.083
43 HATTON Charlie GBR +16.541
44 GOMILSCEK Zak SLO +17.251
45 BRANNIGAN George NZL +17.590
46 HARRISON Charlie USA +17.788
47 VIEIRA Roger BRA +17.804
48 MULALLY Neko USA +17.971
49 NERON Gabriel CAN +18.586
50 NESTOROFF Nikolas USA +20.184
51 WEBER Basil SUI +20.693
52 MAURER Simon GER +21.466
53 JOHANSON Robert EST +22.836
54 LEHMANN Hannes GER +22.855
55 SHERRYBLE Vladislav RCF +23.615
56 STEINER Julian GER +23.624
57 CUMMING Christopher IRL +24.989
58 AGUILAR OMODEO Pablo Andres CRC +25.948
59 PRIES Timo GER +26.237
60 GRAMATICA Riccardo ITA +26.390
61 POTGIETER Johann RSA +27.533
62 ZABJEK Jure SLO +29.270
63 NORTON Dakotah USA +29.640
64 MURRAY Charles NZL +31.126
65 GREENLAND Laurie GBR +33.253
66 ERIKSSON Adam SWE +34.215
67 KERR Henry IRL +40.115
68 SEEWALD Pablo ARG +40.284
69 PAEZ Jeronimo ARG +46.396
70 JAMIESON Elliot CAN +47.197
71 DAPRELA Thibaut FRA +1:13.280
72 CEPELAK Jan CZE +1:13.872
73 MACDONALD Brook NZL +2:21.345
74 BERGINC Luka SLO +2:33.595
75 BLENKINSOP Samuel NZL +2:40.134