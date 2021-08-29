Results: Elite downhill world championships – Val di Sole
Iles and Pageau lead Canuck results in ItalyPhoto by: Bartek Wolinksi / Red Bull Content Pool
2021 mountain bike world championships are a wrap, with the elite downhill events closing out a big week of racing in Val di Sole, Italy.
Finn Iles led the Canadian men, cracking into the top-10, while Rachel Pageau posted the top elite women’s time for Canada.
Elite races followed Canada’s big day in the junior downhill events, including Jackson Goldstone’s big win and Gracey Hemstreet’s podium. Full junior results.
Results: 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships – Val di Sole, Italy
Elite Women Downhill
|1
|NICOLE Myriam
|4:06.243
|2
|CABIROU Marine
|+4.827
|3
|BALANCHE Camille
|+6.099
|4
|HRASTNIK Monika
|+9.085
|5
|SEAGRAVE Tahnee
|+9.781
|6
|FARINA Eleonora
|+9.969
|7
|JOHNSET Mille
|+10.064
|8
|BLEWITT Jessica
|+11.673
|9
|WIDMANN Veronika
|+13.450
|10
|SIEGENTHALER Emilie
|+19.471
|11
|HOFFMANN Nina
|+20.393
|12
|HOLL Valentina
|+22.579
|13
|NEWKIRK Anna
|+23.553
|14
|BERNARD Mathilde
|+28.841
|15
|RONNING Frida Helena
|+31.549
|16
|FISHER Stacey
|+33.762
|17
|HOGIE Abigail
|+34.188
|18
|PAGEAU Rachel
|+40.513
|19
|WELZEL Justine
|+43.243
|20
|IJURKO Ainhoa
|+47.360
|21
|NEISSL Marlena
|+49.374
|22
|TORREGROSA SANCHO Telma
|+50.175
|23
|MCHUGH Jennifer
|+52.649
|24
|RICHTER Raphaela
|+53.699
|25
|SALAZAR Mariana
|+1:02.374
|26
|THIES Sabine
|+1:09.994
|27
|PARTON Mikayla
|+1:20.362