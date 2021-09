Elite Results: Lenzerheide World Cup Downhill

A fast course made for tight finish times on Saturday in Lenzerheide. The top four elite men finished within 0.7 seconds.

But who won? Full results for the elite men and women below.

Earlier in the day, two Canadians sailed onto the podium in the junior downhill at the Lenzerheide, World Cup.

Results: 2021 World Cup Downhill #4 – Lenzerheide, Switzerland

Elite Women

1. NICOLE Myriam

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 3:10.661

2. SEAGRAVE Tahnee

CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD 3:13.323

+2.662 3. HOELL Valentina

ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM 3:16.776

+6.115 4. HOFFMANN Nina

NINA HOFFMANN RACING POWERED BY STIFMTB.COM 3:19.110

+8.449 5. BALANCHE Camille

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 3:19.222

+8.561 6. CABIROU Marine

SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY 3:20.309

+9.648 7. JOHNSET Mille

CONTINENTAL ATHERTON 3:23.558

+12.897 8. HRASTNIK Monika

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 3:23.783

+13.122 9. NEWKIRK Anna

3:27.701

+17.040 10. WIDMANN Veronika

MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM 3:27.813

+17.152 11. FARINA Eleonora

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 3:30.175

+19.514 12. BERNARD Mathilde

3:31.762

+21.101 13. SALAZAR Mariana

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 3:34.300

+23.639 14. CHAPPAZ Lauryne

3:35.572

+24.911 15. ROENNING Frida Helena

3:36.343

+25.682

Elite Men