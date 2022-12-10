Review: Shimano AM9 shoes work for everyday riding or enduro

Shimano’s AM line has had a long run, but the Japanese brand is still finding ways to improve it. A solid list of smart tweaks to the AM9, the top-end clipless gravity shoe,

After eight months with this latest edition, we’re impressed. It’s functional, looks great and has stood up very well to heavy wear.

Shimano AM 903: the details

This is the latest version of the AM9, launched for 2022 (technically, the AM903 in Shimano’s product language, but AM9 on the shoe itself). Shimano aims the AM9 at enduro racing, or even downhill, but it’s also great for any kind of trail riding.

Updates include a new sole design and rubber compound, both focused on traction. A grippier rubber uses directional lugs on the heel and toe for traction when walking trails. The shoe sits at a five on Shimano’s stiffness scale, offering a mix of support on the pedals and flex for walking.

A lace cover and a solid ankle strap. Under the lace strap, Shimano's speed laces A little Velcro keeps the speed laces organized Asymmetric ankles provide more protection on the insde. A tough toe box keeps feet protected A long cleat channel Lugs on the heels and toes are angledfor extra traction Shimano AM 903 shoes

The new version uses a slightly wider toe-box than previous years, adding room up front. The toe-box also has a substantive protective element to keep your feet safe from stray rocks and other impacts.

Returning features include the asymmetric ankle which is raised and padded on the inside for protection from rubbing on the crank arms. There’s also a long, 18-mm range for cleat adjustment and a pedal channel to add stability when not clipped in and to make it easier to find the pedals.

A “lace shield” covers Shimano’s speed lacing while a wide instep strap adds security and adjustability to the fit. A hook-and-loop tab keeps the speed lacing in place under the lace shield.

All this adds up to 424 grams, for a size 42 men’s shoe.

Wet weather? The AM 903's dry quickly And the lace cover keeps the shoes tidy.

Review: Shimano AM903 on the trail

Over an eight-month test period, the AM9 quickly became my go-to shoe for anything but cross-country riding. It’s solid, flexes just the right amount to be comfortable and efficient, and the added stability over more XC-style shoes offsets, in my mind, any weight penalties on most days. Certainly, any time I was hitting more serious trails, or shuttling, the AM9 was the clear choice. But I also went for the sleek black shoe on a lot of trail days that involved more pedalling mixed in with fun riding, I was still happy to take the AM’s over any lighter shoe. Which is good, considering most enduro races, the primary focus of the AM line, involve a hefty chuck of pedalling and borderline-DH descending. Let’s look at why the AM stands out.

The flap covering the laces makes the shoe look sharp. It also does a fantastic job of keeping the laces clean and safe. After months of riding in muck and dust, the laces still look fresh, with none of the stiffness or wear that exposure to the elements can cause. The handly little velcro tab keeps the speed laces tidy and, since it’s sheltered from weather, still sticks perfectly months later. The wide upper strap provides solid support without creating a pinch point. It’s also really easy to adjust while out riding to fine-tune fit.

Shimano AM 903 matched with Saint pedals There's just enough contact to add stability and still allow movement Cleats have plenty of room for adjustment.

Durable and dependable

The tough toe box is great. These shoes have accompanied me on many eMTB testing miles, including the learning curve for each new drive system’s acceleration which usually involves kicking a few rocks or roots harder than you’d ever want to. The toe box has kept my toes intact, taking the blows with minimal pain and little damage to the shoe itself. In terms of fit, I have a mix of wider toes with a narrow heel that can be frustrating to fit well into a shoe. Shimano did make the toe-box a bit wider for 2022, and AM9 fit comfortably and securely.

Shimano says the AM9 is best matched to its own Saint pedals, but I’ve found they get along excellently with several different trail shoes. The cleat channel is designed to match up with Shimano pedals. The longer channel makes it easy to get clipped in. It also adds a bit of stability those times when you don’t quite get clipped in, since the pedal cleat can sit in the cleat channel instead of jamming into the sole.

Really, there isn’t much of a downside to the AM903 shoes. They’re well-made, tough, and comfortable. This is a great shoe, whether you’re using it to get more support for everyday rides or really pushing your limits at races.

Shimano AM 903

Shimano offers the AM 903 in sizes from 38-48. There are two colour options, black or navy. Suggested retail price is $230.