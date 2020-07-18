Reviving “Dead Fall” – Yoann Barelli sends sketchy features in Pemberton

Yoann Barelli is back and as stoked as ever. So is his web series, Into the Gnar. This week the show visits “Dead Fall,” a trail tucked away between Whistler and Pemberton, B.C.

Dead Fall a collection of wooden bridges, in various states of rot and disrepair, big jumps and imposing rock features. And it’s the focus of Barelli’s most recent episode of Into the Gnar!

Barelli describes Dead Fall as “a little gem.” Most people would describe as intimidating or downright terrifying.

After a little clean up and raking, Barelli is off to the … freeride? The Sea to Sky ex-enduro racer is refocusing on different aspects of his riding, with the Enduro World Series on hold.

Things get sketchy. And a little existential.

Into the Gnar: Dead Fall

More from the exuberant Yoann Barelli:

“Welcome to Dead Fall everyone !!!

First person riding through the entire trail in 10 / 15 years 🙂

Everything is getting rotten, IT WAS SUPER SAFE hahahahahahahah !!

Dead Fall is a beautiful trail hidden in between Pemberton and Whistler. Few month ago my buddy Audric showed me this video of Jody

After watching Audric said “let’s go find it, clean it and ride it !!” We found this piece of art, cleaned it to make it work again.”