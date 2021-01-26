Two Canadians join Vali Höll on new RockShox Trek Race Team

Two-time junior women’s downhill world champion Vali Höll is at the helm of a brand new World Cup team for 2021, and there are two young Canadians joining her on the roster. Ethan Shandro and Tegan Cruz join the Austrian at RockShox Trek Race Team.

Höll’s elite re-start

Vali Höll moves to RockShox Trek Race Team for her second go at a first year in the elite ranks. After winning two junior women’s downhill world championship titles, in 2018 and 2019, the Austrian phenom was set to explode into the elite women’s category. Höll qualified first at Leogang world championships, which was also the first race on the 2020 calendar. Then an accident in training saw her sidelined from finals, and the rest of the World Cup season, with a serious ankle injury.

For 2021, Höll is ready to get back to racing with the new team. It will be the first year racing with a frame other than YT, after her six-year contract with the German brand expired in 2020.

Ethan Shandro

After a breakout season in 2019 saw Shandro launch directly onto the junior World Cup podium, the young Vancouver rider was sidelined with a serious concussion. The following season saw him sit out racing to focus on recovery. That trajectory will continue with the support of RockShox Trek Racing Team, as Shandro continues working back to full health, then full race speed.

“Coming into this year, I am looking to get back to 100 percent health-wise and spend time with the team in and out of the races, said Shandro. “I’m stoked to be part of this young team as we head into 2021 and see what we are all capable of. My top goal is to get back to World Cup races.”

Tegan Cruz

The Cruz family already has some experience racing with Höll at RockShox. Tegan’s older brother, Lucas Cruz has already netted World Cup podiums and a junior overall podium while he was on SRAM-TLD Racing with Höll. RockShox are betting on the younger brother, who they’re calling “the fastest kid in Whistler Bike Park” to deliver more of the same.

Tegan already has race results of his own, of course, at BC Cup, Canada Cup and Crankworx events. The 15-year-old will mostly focus on racing close to home in 2021, with the World Cup’s in his sights for the future.

Jamie Edmondson

Alongside Höll, Edmondson will be RockShox Trek Racing Team’s main representative at the elite World Cups in the coming year. With the two 19-year-olds as the oldest riders on the roster, the new squad will easily be the youngest elite time on the circuit.

The young Scottish rider will mix in Enduro World Series events with the World Cups, though downhill will remain his primary focus.