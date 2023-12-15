Ronan Dunne drops off Continental Nukeproof Racing roster

2023 was one heck of a year for young Irish racer Ronan Dunne. Along with top 10 fnishes, Dunne landed a spectacular second place finish at the Snowshoe, W.Va World Cup in September. That result was made all the more special by Dunne’s fellow Irishman, Oisin O’Callaghan taking the win. It was the first-ever Irish 1-2 fnish in a mountain bike World Cup.

2024 will look a little different for Dunne. He announced on Friday that, after three years, he will no longer race with Continental Nukeproof Racing.

“I’d just like to thank everyone behind this team for there hard work and determination,” Dunne posted in his annoucnement. “From qualifying for my first World Cup too getting my first podium it’s been a amazing experience and trip with this lot.”

Dunne has not yet announced what team he will be riding with in the future. But we won’t have to wait too long to find out. Dunne’s on the start list for the new Red Bull Hardline Maydena early in the season.