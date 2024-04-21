Bike Check: Sean Fincham’s “Sea Otter Special” Rocky Mountain Element

On Friday, the Life Time Grand Prix kicked off at Sea Otter. Maxxis Factory Racing’s CanCon trio of riders Sean Fincham, Andrew L’Esperance and Eva Poidevin lined up on the team’s new Rocky Mountain Element.

Sea Otter’s Fuego XC course is known for fast-paced, buff singletrack and steep climbs. Rocky Mountain’s Element is known for its impressive technical capabilities beyond what most XC bikes where most XC bikes would be comfortable. To reconcile the bike and the race, Maxxis Factory Racing made a few adjustments to the team’s bikes compared to how Fincham was set up when he landed on a US Cup podium a few weeks back.

Sean Fincham’s “Sea Otter Special” Rocky Mountain Element

Shimano handles drivetrain and brakes with full XTR mechanical shifting. For the fast Sea Otter course, Fincham was pushing the limits of the Element’s clearance with a massive 36-tooth chainring.

Fincham’s Element rolls on Stan’s NoTubes Podium SRD carbon fibre wheels with MPulse hubs (developed by now-Canadian brand Project 321). Enduro bearings in the wheels, bottom bracket and headset try to eke out a few extra watts of efficiency. Because every extra bit counts when you’re racing for four hours and, you know, trying to unseat the utterly dominant Keegan Swenson.

Those Stan’s wheels roll on Maxxis usually team-issue Aspen ST tires. The ultra-fast-rolling tread is, finally, available as part of Maxxis’ regular line. The high-TPI Team Spec version also is, but only for a brief window. Inside, Tannus Armor inserts help protect against flats and rim damage when the team is running low race pressures.

Speed shocks

Up front, Fincham’s running Fox’s new Step-Cast 32 with its distinctive reverse-arch (and eye-catching 50th anniversary gold colourway). The 100mm fork replaces the team’s usual Step-Cast 34 fork, with its 130mm travel for a bit more speed. MFR also adjusted the shock to match, though being careful not to mess with the length too much. The team also added the lock-out to their Fox Float shocks which required some, uh, DIY adjustments since the Element isn’t normally set up for a lockout. Hey, you do what you have to when you go racing, right?

That's a lot of watts Full XTR, including 2-piston brakes Two bottle cages are standard. The lock-out isn't. Fox 32 Step Cast and Maxxis Team Spec Apsen ST tires are a very fast combo With the new Grip SL damper inside Special Team Spec tires are, for now, available for everyone . MFR add Tannus inserts for security Stan's SRD wheels K-Edge mount and Enduro bearings Enduro doesn't add a ton of efficiency, just durability, at the headset. The BB and all other bearings, though, add speed Full lock-out for Sea Otter Rigid post for the fast Sea Otter course

Finishing off Fincham’s Element is a Race Face rigid Next post, because every gram counts and the Squamish racer has skill in spades to finesse the California course without any assistance from a dropper. Ride Wrap’s new Lotus Pro film to keep the frame sharp but also to help shed any dust or mud that might stick to the frame over the course of four hours racing.

Fincham spent much of his Life Time debut battling with the leaders. The Canadian faded over the closing kilometres while dealing with some cramping to end up 13th overall. A solid debut in a distance quite different than his usual 90-minute XCO course. It will be exciting to watch what Maxxis Factory Racing’s trio of Canadians can do over the course of the year.