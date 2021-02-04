What “Off Season?” – Steve Vanderhoek tours North Van’s hardest features mid-winter

Steve Vanderhoek has upgraded to a new set of wheels. He’s on the waiting list for an upgraded knee. What do you do in winter if you can’t ski? If you’re Vanderhoek, you just keep riding. What Off Season?, right?

Vanderhoek was planning on spending the winter recovering from knee surgery but, with that on COVID-hold and skiing out of the question, a back-up plan was needed.

The ‘s burly riding in 5ifth attracted the attention of Kamloops, B.C.’s We Are One Composites. With a brand new set of Canadian-made carbon fibre wheels, and two-year contract. Testing them out seemed the best plan B.

Winter delivered a mix of perfect and terrifying trail conditions this year, none of which slows Vanderhoek down as he hits North Van’s scariest features.

Off Season? ft. Steve Vanderhoek.

Like a responsible Canadian, Vanderhoek’s keeping his bubble extra-small. Off Season? was filmed by his fiance, and frequent video project collaborator, Kesey Toevs.

What’s Steve Vanderhoek say about his not-so-off Off Season?

“What off season? The skiing conditions are great but so are the riding conditions! With my knee surgery pushed back due to COVID it doesn’t look like the two planks are in the cards for the next little while but I can still spin the cranks! Here’s a tour through my favorite features in my backyard since the snow started flying on the hills. Thanks as always to my amazing fiance Kelsey Toevs for joining me for another project. Hope you all enjoy, had a blast shooting this one.

Thanks to the companies that support: We are One Composites, NF, Devinci, Lynn Valley Bikes, Ride Concepts, Race Face, RideWrap, STFU, DrinkWize”

Presented by: We Are One Composites

Rider: Steve Vanderhoek

Filmed & edited: Kelsey Toevs