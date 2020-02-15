Tahnée Seagrave breaks leg, dislocates ankle

Tahnée Seagrave suffered a broken leg and dislocated in a training accident. The Canyon Collective downhill racer shared news of her injury on social media Saturday.

The injury comes just one month out from the first World Cup race of 2020. The downhill season starts in Lousã, Portugal on March 21-22. Seagrave is still waiting for a full diagnosis, but it seems unlikely she will be recovered on time for the first race of the year.

Seagrave’s injury means both she and Rachel Atherton could potentially miss the first World Cup round. Atherton is still recovering from a ruptured achillies suffered in training at Les Gets World Cup in 2019.

Seagrave dislocated her left ankle in the crash and broke her tibia and fibula in the same leg. While it’s not for the squeamish, the downhill racer shared a video of doctors relocating her ankle on Instagram, which you can watch below. If you want.

“No words could ever describe how I feel right now. Dislocated ankle, broken Tib and Fib, ligament tears and all the rest,” Seagrave posted on social media. “It’s part of the game and sometimes you get dealt with some pretty shitty cards. Sometimes more than once or twice…But good players don’t need good cards.”

Rough start to 2020 follows rollercoaster 2019

Seagrave’s latest injury comes on the heels of a dislocated shoulder that ended much of her 2019 World Cup campaign. Tahnée Seagrave won the opening World Cup round of 2019 in Maribor, Slovenia. She then crashed hard in training at Fort William World Cup in Scotland, severely dislocating her shoulder. The recovery from that injury made her miss most of the remaining World Cup races.

Seagrave’s first race back was at Mont-Sainte-Anne, at 2019 mountain bike world championships. She finished second behind France’s Myriam Nicole. Nicole’s world championship title came after her own struggle with injury, having injured her foot earlier in the year, also missing several races.