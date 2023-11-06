The staggering stats behind Cory Wallace’s 24-Hour Worlds title

After setting out mid-Saturday and racing through to Sunday, Cory Wallace won an incredible fifth consecutive 24 Hour Solo World Championships title over the weekend. Just finishing a 24-hour effort is hard. Winning that kind of race is a monumental effort. Especially when Wallace’s competition, seven-time 24-hour MTB worlds champ Jason English, was racing on home turf in Australia.

But just how hard was Wallace’s winning ride? Let’s look at some numbers.

Over the 24-hour race window, Wallace’s Wahoo says he was moving for 22 hours and 18 minutes. That is not much rest, considering how fast the Jasper, Alberta racer was moving on technical singletrack. Average speed for that time was 17km/h, which includes a long stretch of riding in the dark overnight.

In that time, Wallace completed 27 laps of the Australian course. That adds up to a massive, 371-km winning ride. Along the way, the Kona racer racked up a leg-crushing 6,241 meters of elevation gain (and loss). Wallace doesn’t train with power, but you can bet there were some serious Watts that went into that effort.

Interestingly, those stats are surprisingly consistent with his winning effort last year in Finale Ligure, Italy. For his fourth-straight title, Wallace covered three more kilometres, finishing with 374km total. That winning effort required significantly more elevation gain, though. Wallace raced up a mind-blowing 9,691m of ascent in Italy to win the 2022 title.

If you want to dive deeper into the stats behind Wallace’s winning ride, the full effort is up over on Strava.