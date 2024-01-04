Thibaut Daprela jumps to Canyon Cllctv

It’s been a busy off-season with several teams closing and stars like Vali Holl and Greg Minnaar currently unattached. Rumours, as ever, are swirling around where those two will land. Few people, though, were looking at French phenom Thibaut Daprela.

Daprela seemed to be finding success with the powerhouse Commencal Muc-Off squad, rampaging into the elite ranks with World Cup wins, some in remarkable scenarios, and the ocasional wild crash.

Today, though, Canyon Cllctv announced Daprela is joining its downhill team for 2024.