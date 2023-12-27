Thomas Genon joins Canyon Exodus

The end of 2023 is bringing big changes for pro athletes across all disciplines. Even slopestyle is seeing substantial shake-ups to long-standing partnerships. Thomas Genon is the latest to announce a move. The Belgian slopestyle exits the Canyon CLLCTV after over a decade with the German brand.

Genon spent 11 years on Canyon. That included helping design the direct-to-consumer brand’s Stitch, one of the few remaining dedicated slopestyle/dual suspension dirt jump bikes remaining available to the public, not just pro riders.

That tenure also included a fistful of Crankworx slopestyle podiums and 10 appearances at the iconic Red Bull Rampage freeride event.

The Belgian isn’t the only slopestyle rider leaving Canyon. Thomas Lemoine also just announced he would end 10 years with the German brand as part of his change in career trajectory. While Canyon still supports a boat-load of mountain bike athletes, from cross country to freeride, losing Lemoine and Genon at the same time is a big change for a brand that, as mentioned, is one of the few with a publicly available slopestyle bike.