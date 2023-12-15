Moins de Canyon: Tomas Lemoine headed to new team in 2024

After nearly a decade with Canyon and the vowel-averse CLLCTV, Tomas Lemoine is headed to a new team next year.

It will be a big year of change for the French rider. He announced that 2023 Red Bull Joyride would be his final slopestyle competition. That followed exactly one year after Lemoine stunned the Whistler crowds with his massive gap over the Joyride on-off feature.

Now, Lemoine is leaving Canyon, his team of nine years and dozens of Crankworx podiums.

“Time to say goodbye Canyon thank you, thank you all for nine amazing years. Building me as a professional athlete and making me falling in love even more with this sport,” Lemoine said. “I’m so thankful for the experience, the lovely and passionate people I’ve met and work with, all the madness this life brings and how I could be myself, be accepted and pushed up with an amazing support along the way.”

What’s next for Lemoine and his rap alter-ego Lil’ Moine? While he hasn’t said what frame he’ll be riding, the Frenchman is scheduled to start Red Bull Hardline Maydena in just a few months time. After leaving slopestyle behind, this could be a hint at what the next steps are in his already-stellar career.