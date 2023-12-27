‘Through My Eyes:’ Gee Atherton’s wildest 2023 POVs

What does the world look like through Gee Atherton’s eyes? Well, if Through My Eyes is any indication, it’s kind of terrifying. The G-Man looks pretty comfortable, but these are some absolutely wild places to ride your bike.

Ridge lines, terrifying cliffs, huge Red Bull Hardline runs: really heavy crashes aside, this was one heck of a year for Atherton.

Gee Atherton: Through My Eyes – The Best POVs From This Year

What’s Gee Atherton saying about his year in POV?

2023 was another year of hunting out the wildest places to ride, and of course film. From the vertical rock slabs of the Dolomites, to the steep, technical lines at Hardline, to the raw, dusty desert of Rampage, this is a collection of Gee’s wildest head cams from this year.

Filmed using the Insta360 X3, dive into the action and experience just what it feels like to be balanced on some of the most difficult lines in the world, where one slip, comes at a costly price.

Thanks to Insta360 for another great year. Make sure to check out the rest of the channel for all the full edits from each of these lines