Top 10 best movies of 2023

Mountain biking is an extremely visual sport. That mean’s every year (or every week), a litany of new video project land on our screens. Some are better than others. 2023 produced a bumper crop of absolutely incredible movies. From feature length projects to short segments and big hits. There was even some good XC material this year.

While most of us will never attempt a backflip, we can all enjoy watching someone else pull off aerial feats. All the better if its in a wildly scenic location. Settle in a enjoy these amazing experiments in visual storytelling.

Top 10 mountain bike movies of 2023

Finn Iles at Sun Peaks Bike Park

Finn Iles’s off-season sends at Sun Peaks Bike Park make us wish he had more time off in his race calendar. Might we see the Whistler racer at Red Bull Hardline sometime?

Amaury Pierron – The Pilot

An 80-minute in depth look at Amaury Pierron’s roller coaster quest to become the world’s best downhill racer? Yes, please.

Caleb Holonko – In the Know

Nine months after first seeing this North Van masterpiece, it still makes our palms sweat watching Caleb Holonko roll into these absolutely massive features.

Dylan Sheffer – Attainment

Dylan Sheffer put years into releasing Attainment. The most iconic, and frighteningly large feature in the movie has circulated occasionally since filming, but no proper video of him riding it existed. And that one drop is far from the only reason to watch this part. Freeride lives, still.

Flannel Crew – The Nomad

Calgary’s Flannel Crew are not pro riders. In fact, they all have day jobs that keep them busy off the bike. But they certainly aren’t letting that slow them down. They made The Nomad because they don’t think you should let a 9-5 slow you down, either. Watch The Nomad, get stoked on bikes!

Nothing’s For Free

Freeride Entertainment’s Nothing’s For Free takes the documentary project started with The Moment and expands it past B.C.’s boundaries and brings it into the 21st century.

Cory Wallace – The Nomad

Most of Cory Wallace’s life is interesting enough to create a movie out of. The Jasper, Alta. endurance racer’s day-to-day often involves bikepacking between races or mountain ranges in parts of the world many of us haven’t heard of, let alone visited. While some racer’s would religiously document and promote all those moments, The Nomad opens a brief window into Wallace’s adventures and approach to life.

Brandon Semenuk – Fool’s Gold

Can there be a “Best of” list that doesn’t include Brandon Semenuk? Not if the B.C. rider keeps producing material like Fool’s Gold.

Lost in Chile ft. Andreu Lacondeguy

Lost in Chile isn’t the first time Catalan freerider Andreu Lacundeguy’s found himself in South America, but that doesn’t make the second time around any less stunning to watch.

Roadkills – Ride or Die

The Ride or Die crew delivers a classic road trip movie, landing in B.C. and driving a used van to all the iconic zones and friend’s secret spots they can get to. Then cram all that into 27 minutes of Roadkills.