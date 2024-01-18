Transfer news: Kade Edwards leaves Trek Factory Racing, MS moves to Intense and Pinkerton on Mondraker

It’s been a busy week in the team-news department. Intense fired up its Factory Team while Canadian squads bet heavy on local talent. On Thursday, Kade Edwards announced he’d move on from World Cup racing while MS Racing announced a new partnership and Mondraker started the slow reveal of its new team.

Kade Edwards transfers from Trek Factory Racing

After five years of absolutely owning the pre-race highlight reels every World Cup weekend, while still posting some impressive times, Kade Edwards is leaving Trek Factory Racing. Edwards always toed a line between racing and freeride but, for 2024, the efforltlessly stylish rider is leaving the World Cup and TFR behind. He’s not going far, mind you. Edwards joins Trek’s C3 project to focus on freeride and video production full time.

MS Racing partners with Intense

It’s been a busy week for California’s Intense Bicycles. First, the brand announced the revival of its Factory Racing program (just a week after prior owner Aaron Gwin shut it down). Gwin moving on must have freed up some serious space in Intense’s budget as, just a few days later, the brand signed on as the new frame sponsor for MS Racing. That mean’s Tuhoto Ariki, David Trummer, Eleonora Farina and Jacob Dickson will all be on the new M1 for 2024.

Mondraker Factory Racing bets on Pinkerton

Mondraker, the former sponsor of MS Racing, made its way into headlines today, too. The brand’s brought its Factory Racing program in house and is kicking off the program by bringing U.S. junior World Cup overall winner, Ryan Pinkerton on board. After watching Jackson Goldstone and Jordan Williams transition so effortlessly from junior to elitein 2023, Mondraker likely has high hopes for the young American.