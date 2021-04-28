TransRockies cancels select 2021 races

With an air of uncertainty hanging over the 2021 race season, TransRockies Race Series is clarifying the status of several events in B.C. and Alberta.

Three events are now cancelled. Golden 24, Rundle’s Revenge, and the ATB Financial Gran Fondo Highwood Pass will not happen in 2021. TransRockies already has new dates in place for 2022. All registrations will automatically be transferred to next year’s events. Riders have the option to defer their registration to 2023 instead, or transfer their registration to another rider.

The new TransRockies dates are:

Golden 24 – June 17-19, 2022

Rundle’s Revenge – June 25-26, 2022

ATB Financial Gran Fondo Highwood Pass – July 2, 2022

New confirmation deadlines

TransRockies is setting firm deadlines set for announcing the status of remaining races. The race organizer is hoping this helps give racers enough time to plan their summer calendar, while still giving some events a chance to go ahead should Provincial restrictions change.

If a racer is unable to attend an event due to travel restrictions, or are not comfortable doing so due to health and safety issues, they may defer registration to 2022 or 2023 event.

For all registration questions, deferrals and transfers, contact TransRockies at: registration@transrockies.com

TransRockies event confirmation deadlines

TransRockies Gravel Royale and TranSelkirks Run: Announcement deadline – June 18, 2021

TransRockies Singlestrack 6 and Golden Ultra (run): Announcement deadline – July 9, 2021

Under Armour TransRockies Run: Announcement deadline – May 14, 2021