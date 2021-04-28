TransRockies cancels select 2021 races
What's happening with the Alberta and B.C. event organizerPhoto by: John Gibson
With an air of uncertainty hanging over the 2021 race season, TransRockies Race Series is clarifying the status of several events in B.C. and Alberta.
Three events are now cancelled. Golden 24, Rundle’s Revenge, and the ATB Financial Gran Fondo Highwood Pass will not happen in 2021. TransRockies already has new dates in place for 2022. All registrations will automatically be transferred to next year’s events. Riders have the option to defer their registration to 2023 instead, or transfer their registration to another rider.
RELATED: TransRockies Gravel Royale stage race offers backroad adventures
The new TransRockies dates are:
Golden 24 – June 17-19, 2022
Rundle’s Revenge – June 25-26, 2022
ATB Financial Gran Fondo Highwood Pass – July 2, 2022
New confirmation deadlines
TransRockies is setting firm deadlines set for announcing the status of remaining races. The race organizer is hoping this helps give racers enough time to plan their summer calendar, while still giving some events a chance to go ahead should Provincial restrictions change.
If a racer is unable to attend an event due to travel restrictions, or are not comfortable doing so due to health and safety issues, they may defer registration to 2022 or 2023 event.
For all registration questions, deferrals and transfers, contact TransRockies at: registration@transrockies.com
TransRockies event confirmation deadlines
TransRockies Gravel Royale and TranSelkirks Run: Announcement deadline – June 18, 2021
TransRockies Singlestrack 6 and Golden Ultra (run): Announcement deadline – July 9, 2021
Under Armour TransRockies Run: Announcement deadline – May 14, 2021