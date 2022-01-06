Trek Factory Racing XC finalizes 2022 roster with new addition

After a wildly successful season that saw Trek Factory Racing XC score Olympic gold and world championships rainbow stripes, the World Cup team has finalized it’s 2022 roster with a new addition.

Romanian Olympian Vlad Dascalu is the final rider to join TFR’s cross country squad for the coming season. The young rider had a breakout season in 2021, complete with a podium performance at the season finale World Cup in Snowshoe, W.Va.

Dascalu joins Trek Factory Racing’s illustrious returning cast of five riders. Olympic champion Jolanda Neff and world champion Evie Richards lead the women’s side. They’re joined by multi-disciplinary U.S. talent Maddie Munro. Dascalu will line up alongside long-time TFR Kiwi, Anton Cooper and new signing, Riley Amos. The young American officially joined Trek’s Factory program late in 2021 after racing last season with the Bear National Team under-23 and development squad.

Dascalu takes the place of Stephane Tempier after the French rider moved on from a two-years stint with TFR.