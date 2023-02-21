Tristan Lemire joins new Transition Factory Racing DH team

After a successful junior career, Quebec’s Tristan Lemire is headed into his first season of elite World Cup racing with the new Transition Factory Racing team.

Tristan Lemire leads new Transition team

Lemire started his international career with the high-profile Commencal Muc-Off team, racing alongside French elite racers Myriam Nicole, Amaury Pierron and Thibault Daprela, among others. Now it is Lemire’s turn to pass on what he learned during those three years. Despite only turning 19 years old this year, Lemire is the oldest rider on the newly formed Transition Factory Racing squad.

Lemire brings podiums to the Transition team, along with his experience. Despite setbacks with injuries, the Quebec racer still earned several junior men’s World Cup downhill podiums during his two years as a junior.

Transition Factory Racing focuses on development

Newly-formed Transition Factory Racing will start with a five-rider roster. Lemire is the only Canadian, the only man and the only elite racer on the young squad. He’ll be joined by a quartet of junior women, led by Transition’s Lars Sternberg with assistance from Jorge Gomes and Rachel Baxter in the pits.

Valentina Roa is a Colombian headed into her second year of junior World Cup racing. Roa earned bronze in the junior women’s downhill at 2022 world championships in Les Gets, France. She will be aiming to return to the podium in 2023.

Joining Roa will be Taylor Ostgaard. The young U.S. rider is setting out on her first year of junior World Cup racing. While just starting junior racing internationally, Ostgaard already has pro women’s wins to her name on the NW Cup circuit.

Matilda Melton and Aletha Ostgaard make up Transition’s long-term development squad. The two U.S. racers are working towards World Cup debuts as juniors in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, respectively. Until then, they’ll hone their skills and represent Transition Factory Racing on the North American race circuit.