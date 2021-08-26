Course Preview: Reece Wilson rides Val di Sole DH world championships course

Downhill world championships are well underway on the infamously steep Val di Sole track. Riders have had time to practice on course. Qualification rounds start Friday, Aug 27 for juniors and elites.

Red Bull’s tapped none other than 2020 elite men’s world champion Reece Wilson for course preview honours. The Scottish rider previews what’s what and what’s new on the steep track, known as “The Black Snake.”

What does he think of the changes?

“This is one of the roughest tracks I have ridden in a very long time”

– Reece Wilson

Sounds like it should be an exciting weekend of racing downhill in Italy. Here’s how you can tune in and catch all the action from back at home in Canada.



What’s Red Bull saying?

