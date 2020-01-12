Want to race at the North American stops of Enduro World Series?

Have you ever dreamed of lining up to race the famous Canadian Open Enduro in Whistler? Your chance to be part of the longstanding Enduro World Series event starts this Wednesday, Jan. 15, when registration for the EWS100 and EWS80 opens.

While the pro-level EWS category requires riders to pre-qualify, the EWS100 and EWS80 are open to general entry. Most events on the 2020 EWS calendar include these open events. There’s also a Rider Trophy at the Trophy of Nations and EWS-E events, new for this year, that are open registration.

Registration dates are staggered by location, from Monday, January 13, 2020 through Friday January 17. See below for a full breakdown of when to register for which races.

North American Registration: Whistler and Burke Mountain

There are two North American stops on the 2020 Enduro World Series. On August 1, Burke Mountain in Vermont hosts the lone U.S. EWS round. One week later, the series returns to the classic Whistler venue for the Canadian Open Enduro.

Both events include an EWS100 and EWS80 category. The EWS100 follows the same course as the pro category, giving riders the full EWS experience and the chance to compare themselves to the best riders in the world. The EWS80 reduces the distance slightly, covering about 80% of the full course distance.

If you’re looking for a more accessible entry point to Enduro racing than the full EWS, or EWS80, the Norco Canadian Enduro Series is bringing a full calendar of events to trails across Canada in 2020. These range from BC Enduro Series all the way up to EWS Qualifier events and two EWS Continental Series stops (Blue Mountain, Ont. and Revelstoke, B.C.).

Registration: 2020 Enduro World Series and EWS-E

South America

Monday, January 13th at 20:00 GMT (17:00 CLST, 15:00 COT)

Rounds 1 & 2 (Manizales,Colombia and Lo Barnechea, Chile) Europe

Tuesday, January 14th at 20:00 GMT (21:00 CET)

Rounds 3, 4, 5 & 8 (Montagnes Du Caroux, France // Val Di Fassa, Italy // Petzen/Jamnica, Austria/Slovenia // Zermatt, Switzerland) North America

Wednesday, January 15th at 20:00 GMT (12:00 PST, 15:00 EST, 14:00 CST, 13:00 MST)

Rounds 6 & 7 (Burke Mountain Vermont, United States & Whistler, Canada) Trophy of Nations (Rider Trophy, Team and Solo)

Thursday, January 16th at 20:00 GMT (21:00 CET) (Finale Ligure, Italy) EWS-E (all rounds)

Friday, January 17th at 20:00 GMT (21:00 CET)

(Valberg, France // Zermatt, Switzerland // Finale Ligure, Italy)