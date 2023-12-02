Watch: A Year of World Cup Racing with Forrest Riesco

Forrest Riesco is one of Canada’s more consistent privateer racers on the World Cup circuit. The Sunshine Coast downhill racer has plugged away, year after year, traveling the globe to chase the series and chase speed.

While going up against well-funded factory teams and their star racers is never easy, Riesco’s endless style on the bike makes top-speed look effortless. With many long months to wait until the 2024 World Cup season starts (and no word yet on how we’ll actually be able to watch it in Canada), watching Riesco flow through the rowdiest tracks around is the next-best way to pass the between time. Other than riding a bike, of course.

A Year of World Cup Racing with Forrest Riesco

A year on the World Cup Downhill circuit with akta team rider Forrest Riesco.

Footage provided by Louis Citadelle