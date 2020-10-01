Watch: Muddy hightlights from Nove Mesto Short Track #1

Tuesday’s Short Track XC race in Nove Mesto was a thrilling return to World Cup racing. Treacherous course conditions met with the pent up energy of the world’s fastest racers to serve up fast, unpredictable racing.

Sprint finishes, racers soaked through with mud, sketchy and slippery jumps. Nove Mesto had it all.

You can see the highlights from Tuesday’s XCC #1 below. Or you can watch a replay of the whole thing on Red Bull TV.

But, with Thursday’s exciting Olympic distance XCO in the bag, you don’t have long to catch up. The Nove Mesto double-header continues Friday with Short Track #2!

Highlights: XCC – 2020 World Cup Nove Mesto #1