Watch: Pedal Through

The outdoor industry, mountain biking included, has been reflecting on how to be a more inclusive space in recent months. In the middle of this self-reflection, REI presents Pedal Through.

The film follows new mountain biker Analise Cleopatra as she discovers the joy of mountain biking. Cleopatra joins an all-Black female team with Brookyn Bell, a pro rider featured in Becoming Ruby, and DeJuanae Toliver, and the trio sets off riding and camping in the Oregon backcountry.

This film arrives at a time when issues of race and representation, in the outdoor industry and beyond, are at the forefront. The public debate resulting from the current wave of protests, in the U.S. and beyond, has already led to some changes. Brands and trail organizations supporting new grants, removing problematic terms from branding, and deciding not to supply bikes to police. The ride Pedal Through depicts, though, happened last year.

While the timing couldn’t be better, it shows that the issue of representation already isn’t just a response to current events. Lack of representation has been a problem in the industry for a while now. Pedal Through shows it is an issue the riders and filmmakers involved with the movie were already being engaged with.

Pedal Through

More about Pedal Through

“Pedal Through invites us into the world of director-lead Analise Cleopatra as she discovers the healing and joy of mountain biking. Analise had never camped or ridden a bike off the pavement when she decided to plan a week-long mountain biking adventure with an all Black female team: her best friend and fellow newcomer to the sport, DeJuanae Toliver, and professional mountain biker Brooklyn Bell. Together, they traverse the Oregon backcountry on an adventure full of exploration, curiosity, waterfalls, old growth forest, sparkling starscapes, and deep healing. With raw authenticity, Analise shares all the intimate foibles, fear, fun, and beauty of discovering her place in the outdoors. The landscape opens to greet her as she learns to lean into uncertainty, accept support and trust herself on this wild ride.”

Watch the Premiere of Pedal Through as well as a Panel Discussion with Co-directors Analise Cleopatra (who also appears in the film), Aly Nicklas, riders DeJuanae Toliver, Brooklyn Bell, filmmaker Alisa Geiser and moderator Faith Briggs.

In the panel, “cast and crew discuss the film and share their perspectives on gender and racial representation in film and action sports”

Credits: Pedal Through



Cast: Analise Cleopatra, Brooklyn Bell, DeJuanae Toliver-Porter

Production:

Directed by Analise Cleopatra + Aly Nicklas

Produced by Aly Nicklas

Director of Photography, Aly Nicklas

Filmed by Aly Nicklas, Analise Cleopatra, Alisa Geiser, Jennifer Daniles

Editor, Alisa Geiser with Aly Nicklas

Story Producer, Alisa Geiser

Color by Aly Nicklas

Sound Mix by Matt Kellam

Voiceover Recording by Alexa Caravia

Aerial Cinematography by Skysight Motion Cinema

Title Design by Brooklyn Bell Title

Animation by Jessica Bressler

Additional Footage by Zack Paukert and John Walker