Watching Mark Wallace absolutely destroy Prevost has us very stoked for World Cup racing this weekend

Mark Wallace is looking absolutely pinned this year. At least based off this video of the Vancouver Islander launching to infinity on his local trails at Mount Prevost.

Maybe its the new team. Maybe its the Canadian-made bike on home dirt. Or maybe Wallace is just riding really, really fast these days.

No matter what the cause of this unreasonable level of speed, fellow racer Magnus Manson’s footage of Wallace has us all extremely stoked for the 2024 World Cup season to start this weekend in Fort William, Scotland.

Mark: Raw Prevost Lap

What’s Manson say about his fellow Canadian’s pre-season form?

Hit the trails with Mark Wallace as he shreds his home trails in Duncan, B.C., under the spring sunshine. In this exhilarating ride down ‘Patchworx,’ Mark shows his insane gaps and blistering speed. Buckle up and get ready to experience downhill MTB at its finest, filled with breathtaking stunts and heart-pounding action