Mark Wallace leads new We Are One DH team

After hinting at downhill ambitions with a prototype rig last summer, We Are One Composites is now all in on DH. The Kamloops, B.C.-based company launched a new, two-rider World Cup team for 2024. Like the bike, the roster is very made-in-Canada. Mark Wallace leads with Jon Mozell joining the veteran Canadian.

Wallace arrives with a long career of international success. The Vancouver Island racer has World Cup podiums and numerous top-10s to his name. He’ll be joined by second-year junior Jon Mozell. In his first season of World Cup racing, Mozell landed a second place finish at the Les Gets World Cup round behind reigning world champion Ryan Pinkerton.

“We believe in Canadian racing and supporting the development of Canadian teams on the world stage. We’re incredibly proud and excited to work with Mark, Jon and Stereo Racing as we take on the world race scene in 2024,” says We Are One. “The name Momentum Project highlights continuous progress and forward movement. It’s a project that suggests unity and a common drive towards something greater. The result of this team is really an R&D project which aims to push the limits of North American carbon manufacturing, capture podiums and build the best damn DH bike out there! Collectively looking forward, always gaining momentum.”

New team: future bike

The two-rider project will ride on WAO’s prototype downhill bike. While not yet available to the world, the rig is designed, manufactured and assembled entirely in We Are One’s Kamloops facility. Founder and CEO Dustin Adam’s already has time between the tape on the rig, returning to Canada Cup racing at the final Dunbar Summer Series event at Sun Peaks. The new team is supported and manged by Stereo Racing.

This isn’t the first time We Are One has supported Canadian talent’s international ambitions. The We Are One enduro project helped launch several Canucks onto the international scene.

Follow the new team on the dedicated We Are One Momentum Project social channels.