Wild first hits at 2023 Red Bull Rampage

Riders are back in Utah for Red Bull Rampage and, after a few days of digging some absolutely wild new lines at the 2023 venue, tires are starting to hit dirt.

Some are hitting dirt harder than others. Gee Atherton was injured in a massive crash while testing out his scary huge drop.

Brendan Fairclough is also building a genuinely frightening new canyon gap line. He’s yet to hit it, but surely everyone at the venue will be holding their breath when he drops in for the first time.

Sending Huge Red Bull Rampage Features: First Hits

The Biggest Jumps Ever Built at Red Bull Rampage?!

What are the Canadians up to? Well, past Best Trick winner Tom van Steenbergen is building something massive, as ever.

TVS Rampage Days: Supercross at Rampage?

Kyle Strait and Cam Zink are both back and already conquering demons from last year’s Red Bull Rampage.

While some riders are just finishing lines, Bienvenido Aguado is already backflipping his canyon gap!

As is Szymon Godziek