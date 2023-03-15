YT Capra Core 3 goes wireless with a carbon fibre frame

After releasing two full-metal Capra Core models, focusing on balancing performance with price, YT Industries is going all-out for the top end of this range. With a carbon fibre frame, RockShox Ultimate suspension and wireless SRAM AXS shifting, the new Capra Core 3 is race, or shred-ready out of the box.

YT Capra Core 3 MX YT Capra Core 3 29 Internal guided cables A solid range of sizes The asymettric frame makes easy access to a water bottle

YT Capra Core 3 frame

Where the Capra Core 1 and 2 roll on alloy frames, YT Industries gives the Capra Core 3 a carbon fibre frame. Like the alloy versions, the Carbon fibre frame is available in a dual 29″ wheel set-up or a mixed 27″/29″ MX frame option. The MX model gets shorter chainstays and a more progressive shock tune. YT says it is aimed at bikepark shredding. The 29″ model gets longer stays and a more linear tune that prioritizes consistent traction. Large and XL frames also get a longer rear center, keeping a similar balance in the frame for taller riders.

The frame uses a flip-chip to tune the Capra Core 3’s balanced 170mm of front and rear suspension and the bike’s geometry. YT says the frame is rated for up to 180-mm forks, if you want to add travel. There are also mounts for a tool strap under the top tube and a water bottle in the front triangle.

Rockshox Zeb Ultimate armed with Maxxis Assegai tires is a powerful combo RockShox Super Delux Ultimate controls another 170-mm travel out back. 2023 YT Capre Core 3 MX with wireless SRAM AXS GX shifting

YT Capra Core 3: build kit

For 2023, YT dresses the Capra Core 3 with a mix of performance and race-minded pragmatism. RockShox 170-mm Zeb Ultimate fork and Super Deluxe Ultimate shock are definitely the highlights. Adding top-end performance at a sub-$7,000 price. YT adds its own suspension get you on the trails fast with a solid base tune.

The carbon fibre frame goes wireless for the drivetrain, using SRAM GX Eagle AXS shifting. Crankbrothers’ alloy Synthesis Enduro wheels and a very burly Maxxis Assegai Maxx Grip / DHR II Maxx Terra tire combo are ready for any race course or trail you’ll find.

Other highlights include Renthal AL2014 alloy bar-stem combo with ODI lock-on grips. YT supplies its own Postman dropper post, with up to 200mm drop for the XXL frame. SRAM Code R brakes pull at 200mm rotors (front and rear) when you want to reign the Capra in a little.

All of this comes in at 15.9kg (size small) for the 29″ Capra and 15.6kg for the MX bike.

YT Capra Core 3: pricing and availability

The new carbon fibre Capra Core 3 delivers all this for $6,450 in Canada (USD4,600 if you’re south of the border). It is available now in five sizes, from S to XXL, with sizes M-XL currently expected to ship May 23, 2023. You can order directly from YT Industries,