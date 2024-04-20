Sea Otter 2024: Gravel and road gallery

Gravel continues to gro and, as more mountain bike brands release drop bar bikes, Sea Otter was packed too the gills with new gravel gear this year. A few stand-out road pieces also made their way to Laguna Secca speedway.

3T – Extrema Italia

3T Extrema Italia is made in Italy It continues 3T's mix of off-road capabilities and aerodynamic sensibilities Clearance for massive 29x2.25" tires Sizeable tubes grow on the Etrema to match the clearance Drop stays keep geometry from getting unruly and long A hint at what's to come from Project 321 The future is now! Direct mount compatibility allows for this AXS T-Type mullet of a mountain bike rear derailleur and gravel-sized chaining

3T’s Extrema Italia is the Made in Italy version of its wide-tired rig. How wide? There’s clearance for full 29×2.25″ tires in this gravel bike.

Giro Aerohead II

Giro had its controversial Aerohead II in its booth Along with the design concepts for the extreme/ly aerodynamic lid Looking inside, there are massive vents and a different balance point

Giro’s Aerohead II made waves when it first appeared earlier in 2024. It was interesting to get a closer look at the extreme acro lid, including what’s going on inside. Giro extends the Aerohead II forward infront ofthe rider, instead of rearward down the riders back. As you can see, this gives a bit more space for airflow to come up into the helmet. Massive vents in the foam (the helmet still has to meet safety standards) in theory allow for some real cooling compared to notoriously warm TT helmets. Giro will offer the helmet for purchase, though numbers aren’t expected to set as many records as Vingegaard will, but not until early next year.

Osprey expands Escapist gravel/bikepacking line

Osprey is expanding its new gravel/bikepacking focused Escapist line with a mini pack. It borrows heavily from the running pack some rieders are already using But Osprey changes the straps to allow more adjustability, so fit is better in a riding position A wide fabric webbing separates the Escapist... ... From the Duro 1.5. As well as fluid capacity Details like magnetic clasps and a dedicated stow spot for sunglasses make this an interesting option for anyone tired of stuffing jersey pockets on long rides Escapist bikepacking bags also launched recently There's a full array, from a seat bag, with rigid plastic shel There's an interesting dry bag with a one-way valve that allows air to escape so you can stuff the bag down,without allowing any ingress . Frame and top tube bags complete the set

Osprey recently launched its bikepacking bags. There’s also two new gravel mini backpacks for long rides, though those won’t be available until 2025. But there’s a few features to separate them from Osprey’s running options.

Crank Brothers Candy Lace shoes

Crank Brothers new Candy Lace extends from XC to gravel White, Blue and black colors mix with lace-up comfort for long rides It works with the matching Candy pedals, or whatever pedals you want to use There's solid grip, but also a wide cleat channel A range of Candy pedal flavors

Crank Brothers recently released the Candy Lace pedal, extending from casual XC to gravel. The laces provide a fit to suit long miles on the bike while the three colors mix with the wide spectrum of Candy and Eggbeater pedals (and any other pedal you choose).

Shimano GRX

Shimano released mechanical 12-speed GRX last fall The drivetrain giant had a custom Trek in the booth to match "United in Gravel" ties together mixed-surface-curious road, bikepack and mountain bikers and probably a few other riders as well.

Shimano launched its 12-speed mechanical GRX last fall. They had a wide-range version of the drivetrain on display, mounted to a custom-painted Trek to match. The 12-speed GRX gives riders a choice between wide-range, mid-range and 2x drivetrains and, for 1x versions, an integrated dropper post lever.

Cane Creek Invert gravel fork

Cane Creek just launced its Invert gravel fork Invert comes in black but, for custom or OEM purposes, CC can get really creative Heaps of clearance allowed by the inverted design And a nice clean drop out Cane Creek's eeBrakes now come in silver all year round not just seasonally A new computer mount looks solid, aesthetically pleasing and allows for different mounts (like a light) as well as a head unit eeWings are also customizable by select custom builders and fabricators

Cane Creek just launched its Invert gravel fork. The minimalist internals, with its distinctive inverted design, aims to keep the fork light enough for gravel while still providing the comfort of a suspension fork. Cane Creek also had a new head unit mount as well as more customization options for the Intend, eeWings and a new permanent color for the eeBrakes.

Ekoi

Ekoi's Aerodinamica is a very fast road hemlet Vents, yes, but this Pininfarina-designed helmet ismostly about speed Koroyd inserts add safety to speed There's more under the pads The rubber part of the arms is bendable to ajust fit Goooooold Ottimo adds some metalic red flare

Cadex

Cadex makes high-end carbon fibre wheels. How high-end? The C40 uses bladed carbon spokes attached directly tithe hub sheel The rear hub is slightly larger, for higherloads and since the cassette will mount there. Cadex C40 Clever, if wild design.

Chris King starts custom decal program

Chris King carbon ARD44 rims now come with the option of coloure decals You can't anodize carbon fiber, so I guess this is the next best option

Sea Otter remains a mountain bike festival though. Stay tuned for more mountain bikes, suspension and parts from California.