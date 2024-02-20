Campagnolo launches new Ekar GT groupset and Zonda GT wheels

On Tuesday, Campagnolo launched a new Ekar groupset, the GT, along with Zonda GT wheels. The GT components and wheels, which stand for Gran Turismo, is a more affordable offering for gravel and bikepacking cyclists.

Campy says the new Ekar GT is meant to be versatile, with a new single chainring 1×13 drivetrain that can take handle four different cassette options (9/36, 9/42, 10/44 and 10/48) with 5 chainrings (44, 42, 40, 38 and the new 36).m,

The options available ensure that riders can select the gear ratio that best fits their specific requirements.

The new crankset comes in aluminum, and you don’t have to remove the crank to change the chainrings. Just like Ekar, the new Ekar GT rear derailleur comes with a bigger pulley. This will prevent mud build-up, and make cleaning easier.

The levers ensure a snug palm fit and offer lever reach adjustment for all sorts of hand sizes. The group weighs in at 2,700 g.

The new Zonda GT wheels are a on and off-road version of its Zonda road hoops. The wheels can be used on both road and gravel, configured for disc brakes, weighing in at 1,690 g.

The wheels have 29mm rim depth, with Campagnolo’s G3 lacing: eight sets of three spokes.

To learn more, check out Campagnolo.com