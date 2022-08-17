Canada to send 51 athletes to the UCI MTB Worlds

On Wednesday, Cycling Canada announced a team of 51 riders who will head to Les Gets, France to race in the 2022 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.

The DH squad will look to Jackson Goldstone to try and take his second world championship win in the Junior DH Category after claiming the rainbow stripes in 2021. Coming off a big win at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Finn Iles will be eyeing the top step of the podium. World Cup overall leader Gracey Hemstreet is a strong contender for the podium in what has been an incredible season for the junior athlete from the Sunshine Coast.

“Canadian Downhill is growing stronger and stronger every year,” Chad Hendren, National Team coach said. “Legends and icons like Stevie [Smith], Claire [Buchar], Miranda [Miller], and Finn [Iles], are, and have been, fueling the fire with our Juniors for the past few years. Canada is evolving into a formidable force in Downhill and we are very excited to showcase our athlete’s talent in this year’s World Championships.”

Fresh off his National Championship win and three medals on the 2022 World Cup Circuit is u-23 rider Carter Woods, who will be looking towards the podium after falling just shy at the 2021 World Championships. Also strong contenders are Olympians and elite riders, Emily Batty and Peter Disera who each claimed a national title at the 2022 Mountain Bike Canadian Championships in XCO.

“We’re excited to bring this group of exceptional athletes to the biggest race of the season” Jeff Ain, National Team coach, said “The momentum has been building all year; our elites have found a very high level and our U23 and U19 cohorts have been exciting to watch all season. I’m excited to see our group rise to the occasion on the world stage.”

Racing will start on Tuesday, August 23rd with the short track (XCC) qualifications, followed by the XCO team relay, the DH qualifications and all three finals of the XCC, the XCO and the DH on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Junior XCO Women

Marin Lowe – Squamish, BC

Ella Myers – Calgary, AB

Mara Roldan – Whitehorse, YK

Isabella Holmgren – Orillia, ON

Ava Holmgren – Orillia, ON

Ellie Clark – Mono, ON

Ophélie Grandmont – Beaupré, QC

Junior XCO Men

Ian Ackert – Severn, ON

Zorak Paille – Laval, QC

Maxime St-Onge – St-Denis-de-Brompton, QC

Cam McCallum – Langley, BC

Alexander Woodford – Ottawa, ON

Mika Comaniuk – Lachine, QC

u-23 XCO Women

Emilly Johnston – Comox, BC

Jocelyn Stel – Burlington, ON

Roxane Vermette – Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, QC

u-23 XCO Men

Owen Clark – Mono, ON

Noah Ramsay – Toronto, ON

Cole Punchard – Huntsville, ON

Carter Woods – Cumberland, BC

Elite XCO Women

Laurie Arseneault – Terrebonne, QC

Emily Batty – Brooklin, ON

Jennifer Jackson – Oro Medonte, ON

Sandra Walter – Coquitlam, BC

Elite XCO Men

Léandre Bouchard – Alma, QC

Peter Disera – Horseshoe Valley, ON

Quinton Disera – Horseshoe Valley, ON

Sean Fincham – Squamish, BC

Tyler Orschel – Uxbridge, ON

Gunnar Holmgren – Orillia, ON

Junior DH Women

Gracey Hemstreet – Sechelt, BC

Joy Attalla – Fernie, BC

Eva Leikermoser – Comox, BC

Junior DH Men

Jackson Goldstone – Squamish, BC

Tegan Cruz – Pemberton, BC

Bodhi Kuhn – Rossland, BC

Wei Tien Ho – Whistler, BC

Coen Skrypnek – Calgary, AB

Elijah Barron – Cobble Hill, BC

Marcus Goguen – Whistler, BC

Max Halchuk – Kelowna, BC

Elite DH Women

Bailey Goldstone – Squamish, BC

Rachel Pageau – Chicoutimi, QC

Chandrima Lavoie – Nelson, BC

Elite DH Men

Finn Iles – Whistler, BC

Mark Wallace – Duncan, BC

Jakob Jewett – Squamish, BC

Kirk McDowall – Anmore, BC

Lucas Cruz – Pemberton, BC

Gabe Neron – Alma, QC

Jack Pelland – Garibaldi Highlands, B