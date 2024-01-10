Lazer unveils revamped Z1 KinetiCore: light, stylish as ever, and more comfortable than ever

On Wednesday, Lazer unveiled the all-new Z1 KinetiCore helmet. The new model has been engineered to be both lightweight, allowing excellent ventilation, meeting safety standards, and integrating rotational impact protection.

Engineered for lightweight design, optimal ventilation, and enhanced safety standards, the new Z1 integrates Lazer’s patented KinetiCore protection technology. The result is a 5-STAR Virginia Tech protection rating and just a 220g weight for size medium.

Impressive helmet ratings

While all helmets must meet minimum safety requirements, not all are equal. The Virginia Tech Helmet Lab, completely independent of manufacturer influence, provides unbiased 5-star ratings based on impact protection. More stars indicate superior protection, and the Z1 KinetiCore stands out as a top performer.

KinetiCore keeps going

Lazer’s KinetiCore tech is like a helmet upgrade that’s been in the works for over a decade. They’ve spiced up the whole helmet game by adding special Controlled Crumple Zones inside. These zones bring built-in rotational-impact protection to the party, giving riders top-notch multidirectional safety. The best part: you get to cruise with confidence.

And guess what? KinetiCore isn’t just about safety. It also has this cool feature where they use less stuff overall. That means better ventilation, a lighter helmet, and fewer plastic parts in the mix. It’s like they’ve given helmets a sleek makeover, making them not just safer but also more comfy and eco-friendly.

Optimized ventilation and aerodynamics

Strategically placed vents, inclined bridges, and a floating headband ensure superior ventilation without compromising aerodynamics. Adding a Lazer Aeroshell closes vents for enhanced aerodynamics and weather protection. It’s marginal gains, sure, but why not? It clips on easily on those days when you wanna be faster.

I won’t lie; I tested this in Canada in the winter, and ventilation was not a top priority. But the helmet fits very well on my head and took little adjustment to make it feel secure. The comfort factor for a performance-oriented helmet is a big plus for me, and I am stoked to try it out in the dog days of summer.

Advanced fit system and comfort features

The upgraded Lazer Advanced RollSys, controlled by a top-mounted thumbwheel, offers a secure fit throughout the head’s circumference, whether you have long hair in a ponytail or bun. I have short hair, so this is not an issue–but I will say that like previous iterations, it’s a great way to adjust the fit comfortably and quickly. Plus, stitched straps made from antibacterial and recycled materials are an added feature, aligning with Lazer’s commitment to sustainability.

Eyewear safety and increased visibility

Sometimes you have to put your sunnies on your lid. Maybe you’re too sweaty, maybe it’s wet outside. But you gotta put the glasses somewhere. The Z1 KinetiCore includes eyewear docking slots for secure storage and enhances visibility with the Universal Lazer LED attachment at the helmet’s rear. These features collectively contribute to a well-rounded helmet designed for safety, comfort, and performance.

Specs

Z1 KinetiCore offers 3 percent more ventilation cooling than wearing no helmet at all

Available in sizes S/M/L

220g (in medium)

Lazer Z1 KinetiCore, $380

Available in white, matte black, cosmic blue, harbour grey, metallic red, flash orange