Maghalie Rochette and Raphaël Lemieux have a “girl’s night out”

Maghalie Rochette is in Europe, tearing up the ‘cross circuit, but when she was recently in Canada she created a cool short film called “Girl’s Night Out (Magh & Raph’s Version)” with Raphaël Lemieux. The two of them head out and have a pretty wicked day of riding and skiing.

“When I was a young girl, I was never interested in princesses, dresses, or make up,” the national ‘cross champ said. “What I loved to do was riding my bike, skateboarding, or playing spies with my friends. I could see that I was different from most other girls or from what I could see in TV shows, and I always wondered if I was weird.”

Rochette has been having a great ‘cross season this year, with a fourth on Saturday at the Superprestige in Boom, and coming second to World Cup series leader Lucinda Brand in muddy Besançon, France. This weekend she heads to Italy for the next round of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Val di Sole, where conditions are looking very Canadian, with a blanket of fresh snow on the course.

She is grateful for her family and friends to have helped her develop into a top female athlete. “Luckily, I had people around me reinforcing that I should just do what I loved, even if it was not the “norm” for young girls,” Rochette explained. “To this day, I don’t know if I’m weird or not. I am not super girly, I like different activities. But I don’t care. I’m happy.”

For Rochette and Lemieux A “Girl’s Night Out” doesn’t have to be what you see in movies. It doesn’t have to be about fancy dresses, cocktails, and make up. As Rochette says, “Be you. Have fun!”

Check out the film below: