Giro launches new Aries Spherical helmet

On Thursday Giro announced the launch of the Aries Spherical helmet. The Aries is lighter and cooler than its predecessor, the Aether, and features Spherical Technology.

The helmet keeps riders cool by using Giro’s DryCore sweat management system. DryCore uses an internal silicone bead to redirect moisture away from your brow.

This also ensure you won’t get sweat dripping in your eyes on a hot ride.

“A new high end road helmet from Giro always is big news, but the Aries Spherical is like nothing before,” Peter Nicholson, Giro brand manager said. “As cycling helmet gains become incremental, Giro engineers truly make the difference with all the resources at their disposal here in Scotts Valley research and research and development facility.”

The Aries has a small and sleek shape which explains its lighter weight. The lid comes in at 265 g for a size medium.

The ball-and-socket design via MIPS (Multi-directional Impact Protection) creates additional protection. Upon impact, there is additional protection as it redirects energy and reduces force on the brain. The interior frame moves so that impact is absorbed more on the outer.

Fitwise, the helmet features the tried and true Roc Loc system to ensure the helmet sits firmly on your head.

Key Features

● Spherical Technology

● Mips brain protection system

● Progressive layering nanobead EPS foam

● AURA II Reinforcement Arch

● 24 vents and deep internal channeling

● DryCore sweat management

● In-mold construction

● Full lower hardbody coverage

● DryCore sweat management

● Ionic+ anti-microbial padding

Aries Spherical, S, M, and L, $430