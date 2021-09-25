The wave: a simple gesture on the roads and paths can ripple far and wide

By Matt Hansen

I got into cycling with my dad and two older brothers in the ’90s. I quickly learned the ins and outs of group riding etiquette with the Newmarket Eagles Cycling Club. Back then, cycling was not nearly as popular as it is now. There was a sizable scene, plenty of races and rides, but there was still a fringe-like element to the sport. One thing I noticed early on was how riders would always wave when they saw each other on the road. I always sort of figured it was like how VW van owners did it – just a simple acknowledgement of hey, you’re one of us. It didn’t matter what your skill level was – a pro, a weekend warrior or out on your first ride – if you had Lycra and a bike, you got a wave.

I’ve noticed the wave doesn’t happen very much anymore. When I am out riding, I’ll wave to most riders I see – out of habit – and very few wave back. These past few summers have seen a massive uptick in cycling. I think more than ever that a wave is something that should make a comeback for a few reasons. Although cycling is not the fringe sport it was when I started, that may be exactly why we need the wave to continue – to create and foster a strong community. There are a lot of new cyclists out there. A simple wave and smile can do wonders for inclusivity. But it goes much further than that: not only are there many more cyclists out there, there are also many more runners and pedestrians. And just as many cars. More.

Although more and more bike paths are popping up in most cities in Canada, cycling can still be a dangerous activity. I wouldn’t suggest that the wave would stop reckless drivers, but being a safe cyclist or driver has to include awareness. The idea is to eliminate the schism between cyclists and motorists – to humanize the nasty, anarchist cyclist in spandex, and the big bad anonymous car driver sitting angrily behind the wheel.

A simple gesture of the hand can help make others more aware of their surroundings. When a cyclist pulls up to a light and notices a car behind wanting to turn right, the cyclist should move aside, let the car turn, and then do the wave. And the same should go for the car, if the rider is trying to turn.

When a car lets you go first at a stop sign, smile and wave. I’m not saying we should be waving out of gratitude for a car not running us over, but a simple act can have power to create symbiosis on the roads. When you zip by a slower cyclist on the bike trail, instead of buzzing by, ring your bell and wave. When a car gives you the legal metre requirement when passing, wave. When a pedestrian is about to run across the bike path but stops and lets you go, waving works.

It’s about fostering amicability as a buffer against ugliness between drivers and cyclists. It’s also a way to incorporate rules of the road. There’s still lots of confusion in bigger cities about the rights of a cyclist on a road, cars turning into bike lanes and so forth.

Let’s face it: there’s a lot of work to be done. But the simple gesture of smiling and waving is a good start, a good way to bring people and communities together and to make everyone more sensitive to the space that we all share.

This story originally appeared in the August/September issue of Canadian Cycling Magazine