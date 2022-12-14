A driver ran into a ghost bike memorial and it’s a sad and awful metaphor

A motorist has plowed into a ghost bike memorial for Gerardo Marciales and it’s another example of the problem vulnerable road users face daily. Marciales was killed by a motorist in February in Chicago on Lakeshore drive. According to witnesses, the driver went through a red light and proceeded straight in a turning lane. The 26-year-old motorist was later cited for “disobeying lane markings.”

In April, the family of Marciales created a ghost bike memorial in his honour. Ghost bikes are a reminder to both motorists and other cyclists of the tragic loss of a cyclist due to collisions from drivers. The white bike was chained to street light in the middle of the roadway, right where he was hit.

On Sunday, someone noticed that a motorist had hit the memorial. “There’s been another crash at Balbo and lakeshore drive. Someone hit the light pole. Gerardo’s ghost bike and the pole are in the middle of the street,” Bike Lane Uprising tweeted.

That wasn’t the only symbolic example of the problems cyclists face. “The wheel to Gerardo’s ghost bike is ironically in the pork chop that was recently installed to prevent drivers from illegally jumping traffic from the left lane. The move that killed him,” Bike Lane Uprising added.